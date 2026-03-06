‘Bridgerton’-style corsets in Kolkata? Yes, you can get them! Five places to shop the trend

Corsets, once a staple of women’s fashion in 16th-century Europe, have steadily made their way into the Indian market, especially over the past four to five years, say Kolkata-based couturiers Rohan Pariyar and Anushree Ghosh.

But why is their demand suddenly on the rise?

Celebrity fashion trends and popular shows like Bridgerton have certainly played a role, but designers say there are several other reasons behind the surge.

According to Pariyar, corsets create a striking silhouette by cinching the waist and accentuating the bust. At the same time, people have begun to appreciate the value of slow fashion.

“It takes time to make a corset. Even the simplest one takes around three days to craft, while heavily embroidered pieces can take up to two months. Wearing and taking off corsets also requires patience,” says Pariyar.

Ghosh believes the garment’s versatility is another key factor behind its popularity.

“Corsets can flatter any body type. They accentuate curves regardless of size. Even plus-size girls are opting for corset tops because they define the waistline beautifully. In that sense, corsets are quite inclusive across sizes and shapes,” she added.

Keeping this growing trend in mind, My Kolkata has listed five places — both online and offline — where Kolkatans can shop for corsets.

Rohan Pariyar Studios

When it comes to the art of corsetry in Kolkata, couturier Rohan Pariyar stands out. Known for his understanding of a woman’s anatomy, Pariyar designs corsets that sculpt and flatter natural curves with precision.

Price: Starting at Rs 9,000

Sakura Studio

Looking for pastel corsets that seem straight out of a period drama? Look no further. This Kolkata-based online store offers stylish corsets and other fashion staples at affordable prices.

Price: Starting at Rs 590

V-Cut Blouse

Founded by Lipika Dudhoria, V-Cut Blouse is a go-to destination for corset blouses that pair beautifully with saris and lehengas. The Kolkata-based designer blouse label has also been trusted by celebrities like Koel Mallick.

Price: Starting at Rs 3,160

Maan

Couturier Anushree Ghosh’s fashion label, Maan, is crafting distinctive corset co-ord sets and blouses which blend together traditional fabric (like Benarasi and jamdani) and ethnic motifs (like block prints).

Price: Starting at Rs 2,000.

Parampara

Parampara by Princhal Jain is making corsets even more versatile. From jacket-style corsets to designs that can be paired with saris and skirts, the label offers a wide variety of options that can be shipped worldwide.

Price: Starting at Rs 3,000.