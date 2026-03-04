Brush your teeth smarter, not harder: Everything you must know about daily dental care

Brushing your teeth may seem like an easy task, but it is more complex than you think.

The intensity, the strokes, the movement, the angle, everything needs to be measured to get optimum results and keep cavities at bay, say Kolkata dentists.

But there is one definite no-no all experts warn against — it is vigorous brushing. It may damage enamel, irritate gums, and even cause tooth loss in the long run.

According to Howrah-based dentist Dr Anup Bose, good oral hygiene has little to do with the force you apply while brushing your teeth and everything to do with the “right method, timing and consistency”.

“Go for gentle, up-and-down strokes while holding the toothbrush at a slight angle towards the gums,” suggests Bose. This, he adds, helps clean plaque along the gum line.

For chewing surfaces, to-and-fro motion works best.

“The idea is to be thorough, not aggressive,” says Bose, emphasising that all tooth surfaces — outer, inner and biting — must be cleaned properly.

When and how often to change your toothbrush

Dr Sumit Samanta from Behala advises brushing your teeth twice daily, and changing the brush after every three months. “The bristles flare up. Some brands provide a colour indicator on the toothbrush. It is important to pay attention to your brush to replace it with a new one at the right time,” he said.

Samanta also prescribes flossing the teeth. “Flossing is a must-follow tip because bristles of the brush don't physically reach narrow spaces between teeth. It is also good for gum health.”

Don’t forget to clean your tongue. It significantly reduces bad breath, prevents dental issues like plaque buildup, improves taste sensation by unclogging taste buds, and supports overall immune health, says Samanta.

Common mistakes damaging your teeth

Bose lists skipping brushing after dinner, using too much pressure, following incorrect techniques, blindly trusting expensive toothpastes, visiting dentists only when there is pain, and relying on products purely because of television advertisements as some of the common mistakes one can make.

He also addresses a widespread misconception: dentistry is expensive. “Neglect is actually costlier,” he says.

Even though one might feel that brushing with hard bristles works better, they actually erode the teeth and can cause sensitivity, says Samanta. “Always use soft-bristle brushes. If you’re confused about which brands to use, you may ask an expert.”