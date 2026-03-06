Senco Gold & Diamonds launches ‘Shape of You’ AI application for Women’s Day

In a world where words often take centrestage, Senco Gold & Diamonds — one of India’s leading pan-India jewellery retailers, with a legacy spanning over 85 years of trust — has launched the ‘Shape of You’ AI application in celebration of Women’s Day.

Built on refined karigari, design integrity, and a deep understanding of Indian aesthetics, Senco’s legacy now enters a new era where design intelligence meets personal insight.

‘Shape of You’ marks Senco’s first expert-led styling initiative, redefining how customers choose jewellery by aligning it with their unique face shape and natural features. Rooted in the belief that every face is distinct — and so should be the jewellery that adorns it — this innovation seamlessly blends technology with personalised styling.

It enables customers to discover designs that genuinely complement their individuality. At its core lies Senco’s understanding that jewellery today is not merely an ornament, but an expression of identity and self.

For decades, jewellery has been chosen to complement what a woman wears. Now, Senco Gold & Diamonds invites women to choose jewellery that complements who they are.

With ‘The Shape of You’, Senco Gold & Diamonds moves beyond conventional styling norms, placing the woman — not the trend — at the heart of design. The feature is now available across select Senco Gold & Diamonds showrooms and on the Senco app, offering women a more confident and considered way to choose jewellery.

Commenting on the application, Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said, “Shape of You as an idea was conceived to enhance personal identity with technology led by design intuition. It is an innovation to help women understand themselves and their shapes better so that they can adorn themselves with jewellery that suits them best. It is an empowerment and personalisation tool for women”.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said: “Often, women instinctively know when a piece of jewellery feels right, even if they cannot explain why. ‘The Shape of You’ is one of our many technology applications for better customer experience and drive unique service to customers. It is one of its kind, and the first in jewellery industry”.

This Women’s Day, Senco Gold & Diamonds is also launching some exciting offers that are available across all their showrooms, which includes special flat Rs 3,000/off on per 10gm of gold jewellery buying along (with up to 15% making charges* discount to celebrate Women’s Day), up to 15% on diamond value and up to 75% off on making charges on purchase of all diamond jewellery, (special offers for all women, girls), up to 15% off on making charges (or MRP as applicable) of silver items (excluding coins), discount of up to 20% on leather items of Sennes, etc.

Additionally, Senco Gold & Diamonds website will have exciting online offers for customers which includes of up to 100% making charges off on buying of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery, on March 08, 2026 (One-day offer only).