Kolkata’s anime treasure map: Where to find oversized tees, action figures, home decor and more

Whether you’re a hardcore fan, a casual enthusiast or someone who just wants to rock a Gojo Satoru t-shirt, Kolkata has you covered with a plethora of anime collectible stores inspired by your favourite shows. From dirt-cheap oversized tees at the streetside markets of Esplanade to premium action figures at collector’s spots like COLORZ and Ninja Studio, the city has something for every kind of anime lover.

My Kolkata went around town to put together a guide that will help you plan your haul — whether you’re on a tight budget or flex mode. Here’s a look...

COLORZ – A collector’s haven

Soumyajit Dey

This tucked-away shop, located near Chandni Chowk metro station, is a gold mine for those looking for collectible anime figures. From Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen to One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, COLORZ will tick all your boxes for your next figurine hunt.

Address: 1A, Grant Street, Esplanade

Pocket pinch: Rs 300-2,000

Ninja Studio India – A one-stop shop for all your figurine needs

A fan-favourite among anime lovers in the city, Ninja Studio is a Kolkata-based online store known for their wide range of merchandise. Whether you’re into Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Demon Slayer, or Jujutsu Kaisen, they have got you covered with their high-quality collectibles.

You can order directly from their website or join their WhatsApp group to stay in the loop for day-to-day updates. And it’s not just anime, DC and Marvel fans will also find a treasure trove of superhero merch to add to their collection.

Website: https://www.ninjastudio.in/

Pocket pinch: Bobble heads and action figures from Rs 349, wall scrolls from Rs 449 and Katanas from Rs 1,999

Esplanade footpath stalls – For streetstyle tees

Soumyajit Dey

If you are a shopaholic and love visiting New Market at the very first opportunity you get, then you must have spotted the vibrant stalls near the Grand Hotel in Esplanade. Make your way through the bustling crowd of anime enthusiasts and you’ll find the shops flaunting their oversized tees featuring Itachi, Luffy, Goku and more.

These street vendors, too, have caught up to the anime craze and believe it or not, their stock replenishes fast. Be ready to dive in and bargain.

Location: Outside the Oberoi Grand Hotel

Pocket pinch: Rs 100-300

Park Street Gate No. 1 – For that lazy, baggy look

Amit Datta

Right outside the Indian Museum’s Gate 1, you will find street stalls that have become popular spots for Instagram-worthy anime tees. Brimming with edgy graphic prints, neon hues and colours that pop, these shops are the best — in terms of both collection and budget — to keep the fandom alive within you.

Location: Outside Indian Museum Gate No. 1

Pocket pinch: Starting from Rs 250

Sreema Stores – For hardcore fans who love room decor

A paradise for anime lovers, Sreema Stores boast of a wide variety of products — from poke balls and action figures to wall scrolls and posters. Love Gojo? Check out their Gojo bobble heads. Can’t get enough of One Piece? Get the wanted posters of the Straw Hat pirates for your room.

Plus, if you’re a K-pop fan, you’ll also be delighted to find BTS and Blackpink figures here. Gamers, too, can find something or the other up their alley in this true pop culture haven.

Address: 104, Baghajatin Station Road, near Bank Of Baroda, Block J, Ajanta Park, Baghajatin Colony

Pocket pinch: Posters starting from Rs 25, action figures starting from Rs 79

M & M Fashion – For high-end oversized tees

Soumyajit Dey

If you ever feel that there’s a dearth of stores that cater specifically to the needs of anime fans, then you’re in the right place. This store near Jodubabu Bazar specialises in high-end anime-themed tees that will win your heart.

From the outside, M & M Fashion looks like a place run by fans for fans. A red-painted store with wallpapers of beloved anime characters, it has a diverse range of T-shirts — from vintage-style Attack on Titan prints to Naruto, One Piece and Cowboy Bebop. You can also find graphic sneakers to complete your baggy look. Bonus: they also take custom orders!

Address: 1387/1 Paddupukur Road (Near Netaji Bhavan Metro/Jodubabu Bazar)

Pocket pinch: 1 T-shirt for 349, 3 T-shirts for 999