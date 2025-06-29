Labubu and the city: Where to get plushies, food, merchandise in Kolkata

If your Instagram feed has been overrun with big-eyed, spiky-haired creatures lately, you are not alone — Kolkata is officially in the middle of a Labubu craze. What began as a niche collectible has exploded into a full-blown pop culture trend, inspiring cafes, merchandise stores, and local creators. My Kolkata scrolled through viral reels, stalked the tags, and found the best spots where you can indulge in the Labubu obsession.

Delectable Labubus

Did you know you can now enjoy Labubu-themed desserts? Little Pleasures is serving up Labubu overload with adorable confections and picture-perfect setups. From cute Labubu cookies to Labubu Hot Chocolate, this cafe is a must-visit spot for every Labubu fan. Don’t miss clicking with the plushies on display! They are also having a Labubu hunt. On finding six hidden Labubu, you get a free cookie with coffee! Tempted much?

Labubu cupcakes

Not only cafes! Home bakery Pounds of Happiness is baking up a Labubu lover’s dream! Their handcrafted Labubu cupcakes are as cute as they are delicious. Topped with edible designs of the beloved character, these are perfect for parties, gifts or a sweet treat for yourself.

Labubu charms!

Carry Labubu wherever you go! Cute Labubu bag charms are available at Freaky 99 store in Kolkata’s Marquis Street. The store has a serious K-pop and kawaii vibe. From mini Labubu plush keychains to pastel stationery and quirky accessories — you'll get some affordable Labubu themed goodies.

Labubu bracelets!

Shopping Bee in Kolkata’s Taltala is selling adorable Labubu bracelets at just Rs 180 each. These cute, colourful accessories are perfect for stacking or gifting. Your favourite spiky-haired character is going to add to your quirky fashion statement. Grab yours before they go out of stock!

Labubu picnic bags!

Kiddzo in Kidderpore is making school time cuter with their Labubu-themed picnic bags for kids! These vibrant, lightweight bags feature fun prints of Labubu and are perfect for tiffin time, day outings, or preschool style. Practical yet playful, they are a hit with both kids and parents.

Labubu customised stickers

Labubu, but make it personal! Head to Happy Factory in New Alipore for adorable customised Labubu stickers that are perfect for decorating phones, laptops and journals. Choose from quirky expressions, outfits, and even get your name printed alongside the spiky-haired cutie. A must-visit for sticker hoarders and Labubu fans alike.