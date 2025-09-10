Excessive screen time causing autism-like symptoms in kids. Here’s what you need to know

Excessive screen time is leading to behavioural traits that mimic symptoms of autism in children, warn doctors, highlighting a sudden rise in cases of a new condition called virtual autism among kids in Kolkata.

The good news, however, is that virtual autism is treatable at home. The only fix is to reduce screen time. But professional evaluation is a must.

What is virtual autism?

Digital or virtual autism refers to autism-like traits such as poor eye contact, short attention span, and social withdrawal that often emerge after prolonged screen exposure.

Dr Deboshila Bose, counselling psychologist at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, clarifies that virtual autism isn’t a medical condition. Rather, it is a set of behaviours linked to overstimulation from screens.

“When children spend too much time on digital devices, they may develop patterns such as poor eye contact, short attention spans, reduced interest in socialising, and a tendency to withdraw,” Bose explained.

Exposure to media on phones and tabs can dull a child’s motivation to connect with people, leading to behaviours that superficially resemble ASD. But the root cause is environmental, not developmental, clarify doctors.

Detecting early signs

“Parents should be alert if their child shows signs such as reduced eye contact, social withdrawal, poor attention span, limited speech, or excessive hyperactivity,” suggests Bose.

If these behaviours weren’t present earlier in their development, it could be virtual autism. But when ASD-like traits appear as early as ages two or three, seek evaluation by a professional immediately.

Early onset may indicate autism spectrum disorder rather than screen-related effects, and distinguishing between the two is vital for choosing the right support.

What actions can parents take?

“Expert evaluation is crucial to distinguish between ASD and digital autism. Early consultation with a psychiatrist or psychologist can guide families on managing screen use. At the same time, parents must set positive examples by limiting their own screen time and encouraging healthy activities,” said Bose.

If symptoms don’t improve with these changes, consult a psychologist or psychiatrist. Early guidance can help navigate both screen management and social development, ensuring your child gets the support they need.