Rise in heart disease among young adults a growing concern, says city cardiologist after high-risk surgery

A 46-year old man with a history of cardiac procedures recently underwent a high-risk procedure at the Woodlands Hospital after being diagnosed with severe blockages in multiple arteries, that included grafts from earlier surgeries.

Saroj Mondal, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at Woodlands Hospital, led the team that performed a complex coronary intervention. The procedure involved reopening the blocked left main coronary artery (LMCA), along with the left anterior descending artery (LAD) and the left circumflex artery (LCx), using advanced techniques such as cutting balloons and drug-eluting balloons to reduce the need for additional stenting.

A stent was also placed in the graft supplying the posterior descending artery (PDA), resulting in complete restoration of blood flow.

The patient had a coronary bypass in 2018 followed by angioplasty three years later.

A high-risk cardiac procedure performed at a city hospital has brought into focus the alarming rise in coronary artery disease among younger adults, a trend that doctors say warrants urgent attention.

Saroj Mondal, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at Woodlands Hospital says a combination of unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, high stress levels and tobacco use are driving this surge in younger age groups

“Heart disease is no longer restricted to older adults. We are seeing more patients in their 30s and 40s presenting with advanced coronary blockages,” he said.

“While we have advanced treatment options, we must focus more on prevention. The real solution lies in lifestyle changes — eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, cutting down on processed and oily foods, and avoiding tobacco,” he said.

Mondal also stressed the need for greater research into preventive therapies.

“We have vaccines for many infectious diseases, but nothing similar for heart disease. Until we have such an option, prevention remains the most effective strategy,” he said.