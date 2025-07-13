‘I woke up in a new Bugatti’ — Instagram revives iconic Ace Hood hook for new LOL trend

The iconic hookline “I woke up in a new Bugatti” from Ace Hood’s 2013 song, Bugatti, has taken the internet by storm, but this time, it’s less hip-hop and more shenanigans.

In the latest trend, couples, besties and even siblings team up for playful reels set to the infectious hook. One person sits cross-legged on the floor, pretending to steer the luxury car, while their partner grabs their feet and swiftly yanks them off the screen in perfect sync with the beat drop. But what’s leaving everyone in splits is how the driver won’t budge when the roles are reversed.

From viral couple activity to family fun, netizens are revving up the fun with their loved ones. Whether or not they can afford a Bugatti (spoiler: they can’t), they are here to have a good laugh and so are we. Here are five viral reels capturing the chaos, laughs, and whiplash-like pulls that caught our eye this week. So, buckle up for a ride like no other!

The Bugatti trend gone wrong

Do you have what it takes to pull your partner stuck in a stalled Bugatti? No, mismatched strength won’t do. Aadya and Mayur, a Mumbai-based couple, prove that sometimes a trend gone wrong is the best way to do it right. While Aadya revs up her imaginary car and drives with flair, she struggles to sweep her partner Mayur off his feet — ultimately making him spill a glass of water on his T-shirt. The accidental splash sends both into peals of laughter, with Aadya flexing her muscles to celebrate her win (or did she?)

Bugatti or auto-rickshaw?

The best trend videos always come with a twist, and lifestyle content creator Muskan Kapoor did exactly what keeps us scrolling for more. While she channels her inner Bugatti driver, her partner Abhay rolls on the floor during his turn — mimicking an auto driver on a crowded Indian street. Because let’s be honest. With Bugattis starting at Rs 19 crore in India, isn't an auto rickshaw more relatable?

Gym girl over Bugatti girl anyday

Surat-based Ria and Jaymin Chorawala nailed the trend, thanks to Ria, who’s clearly the real Bugatti in the room. Jaymin, mimicking the seated pose next, neither stalls on the ground nor has an accidental spillage. Instead, he reclines on the floor, and cheekily breaks the fourth wall to tell the audience, “Gym jaati hain woh!” before Ria proves him right by effortlessly yanking him off the frame. Gym girl over Bugatti girl? Any day!

Punctured Bugatti brings all the laughs

Childhood sweethearts Ashwarya and Roshan Rai gave a desi twist to the trend. After Ashwarya swiftly ‘drives’ her Bugatti, Roshan’s turn made for a boisterous moment. He changes gears frantically and calls for backup, almost as if he’s blaming a punctured tyre while his partner fails to drag him. Let’s call it the funniest breakdown of the week.

Bugatti with Alto speed

Bugatti toh sapno mein hi hoti hai. Jumping on the bandwagon, an Indian content creator based in Perth recreated the video with his sister. In the reel, Karan’s sister drives with full confidence. But when it’s his turn, the pull is more Alto than supercar. The effort and expressions make the video a laugh-out-loud moment, because sometimes the budget Bugatti is the real MVP.