A splash of fun: The ultimate Holi guide for kids

Holi with kids is a bit like handing a monkey a paintbrush – chaotic, colourful, and completely out of your control! One minute, they’re delicately dipping their fingers in pink gulal, and the next, they’re launching a full-scale colour warfare on your freshly laundered curtains. But hey, that’s the magic of Holi! My son decided that Holi came early and has been using his super soaker to water the plants since March 1 – that is the joy the festival brings and I refuse to put a dampener on his fun.

Before you resign yourself to a week of scrubbing blue streaks off the dog (and yourself), here’s your ultimate Holi-with-kids survival guide. From organic colours that won’t leave your child looking like a Smurf, to water balloons that won’t make your neighbours hate you — this list has everything you need to make Holi fun, safe, and only moderately messy.

Ready? Deep breath. Here comes the colour explosion!

Organic colours

Choosing organic and herbal Holi colours is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic colours while protecting your kid’s skin Shutterstock

Organic colours or gulal are natural, chemical-free, non-toxic and don’t cause irritation to skin, eyes and protect your hair too! Choosing organic and herbal Holi colours is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic colours while protecting your kid’s skin. If you’re feeling extra proactive, you can attempt to do the same at home. Phool makes life easier for parents like me with the most fun-filled, certified natural and Holi safe Gulaal box. Making life even easier is Anushree Mimani, with her brand Pure Nest doling out six organic gulal colours with essential oils and all natural ingredients – safe for both, children and pets. A French green clay with tea tree and moringa gulal just sounds too good to be true! Pure Nest also has a wide variety of oils that you can use to slather on yourself and your child to add an additional layer of protection.

Clothes

The best Holi outfit is an old, comfy one that’s already lived its best life Shutterstock

Let’s be honest — Holi and fashion don’t exactly mix. Your child’s outfit will go through phases — dry and clean (for five minutes), damp and tie-dyed (courtesy of their bestie’s overenthusiastic pichkari), and finally, an unrecognisable rainbow rag. Which is why the best Holi outfit is an old, comfy one that’s already lived its best life.

But if you have the budget and must buy something new (because matching sibling sets are too cute to resist), here are some fun, festive, and fuss-free options that can handle a Holi-level mess. Tura Turi has withstood the test of time and organic gulal for us. Their cotton muslin kurta sets in vivid colours and prints are perfect. Additionally, the entire family can match up! Rage attire by Sweta Saria in Kolkata will also help with your last-minute Holi shopping. Their embroidered, batik-dyed kurta-dhoti sets will also present a worthy investment and are usable after being splashed and drenched on Holi.

Activities

Water play is a sure-shot hit with most kids, especially if you want them staying away from colour Shutterstock

The fact that Holi allows for messy play will ensure that any activity you engage your child in will be super fun. It can be as simple as bringing out the finger paints and letting their inner artist go at it, to filling water guns with paints and letting them splash colours on a canvas. Engaging and teaching kids how to dye clothes after Holi, or before it also, has been a successful activity in my household. Luyk has a kit which makes the process simple for even the littlest members of the house. Water play is a sure-shot hit with most kids, especially if you want your kids staying away from colour. Fill up a small inflatable pool with water, marigolds and their favourite toys, and spark their festive joy. If you haven’t already tried this, making an easy homemade pichkari could be a fun Holi tradition in your household. Best for all children above three years of age, this activity helps your child understand basic physics and upcycling everyday things, along with encouraging independence in them. I am reaching a stage where my son wants his powerful water pichkari daily, and I am consciously deflecting his attention to use it to water plants rather than drench me everyday.

Holi is pure joy! Let the kids have fun and you might find your inner child and have a blast too!

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores.