Add colour to your Holi meals with help from these Insta recipes

Holi is just around the corner and you must be planning for the festivities already. While you shop for the abir and decorations, have you thought about the menu? If you are hosting a Holi party this year, then your focus should be on surprising guests with some delish and colourful food on the table.

A fun thandai bomb

Holi without thandai isn’t Holi! The sweet, milky drink filled with the goodness of nuts and dry fruits is too irresistible. You can chug glass after glass. If you are making thandai at home this year, throw away the boring way of serving it. Instead, go for a more fun and interesting recipe from food content creator @neelamscookingdiaries. Freeze the thandai into small ice balls and dip them into liquid white chocolate. Let it set and serve them on a tray of ice cubes. When you bite into them, you get a burst of thandai.

Chapate Pani ke Phulke

Looking for an alternative to panipuri? Assembling panipuris and serving them can be a difficult task for the host. Instead, try this Chatpate Pani Ke Phulke by @fun2ooshfood. These get made easily and can be served without any hassle. Soft and flavourful, these little vadas, soaked in tangy panipuri water, are the perfect starter for your Holi bash.

Dahi Gujiya

Gujiya and Dahi Vada are two favourite Holi foods. While the sweet gujiya has a crispy coating with a sumptuous filling, Dahi Vada is soft, creamy and sprinkled with spices. @masterchefpankajbhadouria has fused the two Holi-special snacks and made a delish Dahi Gujiya. This dish has a balance of sweet and spicy flavours, which will make your guests ask for a second helping.

Rainbow cake for kids

Looking for a fun treat for the kids this Holi? @aruna_vijay_masterchef has a cute surprise for the kids attending your Holi party. The masterchef, also a mother of two, has made a colourful rainbow cake. This is a tea cake that can be served to the kids with some evening snacks. Easy and effortless, this is an easy recipe that you must try.

Healthy and creamy makhana fruit custard

There is always someone in a party, who is looking for healthy options to eat, even during festivities. @bliss_is_food has come up with a healthy fruit custard made with makhana. It is a healthy dessert option, creamy and rich, and filled with the goodness of fruits. You can use whatever fruit you like, chop them into small pieces and pour the creamy custard over them.

Paan Gulkand Laddoo

After a good meal, you will need a mouth freshener. Instead of going for a simple meetha paan, serve this Paan Gulkand Laddoo. @chatorehumtum fuses Gulkand and betel leaves and makes bite-sized laddoos. It is the perfect way to end a lavish Holi lunch or dinner.