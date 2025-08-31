Swipe, blend, slay: Best transition reels from the ’gram to spark your creativity this Puja

Transition reels, set to Salman Muqtadir’s viral track, have taken the internet by storm and we’re not complaining. Let’s be honest — they are the ultimate cheat sheet to picture-perfect festive glam. With Durga Puja knocking on the door, many Bengalis are already hoarding up makeup supplies — from highlighters to tints, concealers and lip crayons. My Kolkata brings you the best of transition reels to spark your creativity. Swipe, blend, slay and repeat this Pujo!

Monochrome, but make it glam

Content creator Khushii shows how to slay in a black-and-white outfit. Think winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, and a generous amount of highlighter on all the high points of your face — cheek bones, nose bridge, and chin. Add a red rose for a stunning pop of colour and a pint-sized Piku-coded bindi. You’re all ready to steal hearts.

Gear up to paint the town red

Beauty influencer Rani Thapa’s transition reel is a lesson in how to ace the minimal makeup look. A classic red sari paired with a black blouse makes for a classic chic look. Ditch the necklace and bangles. Instead, opt for a pair of stone-studded statement danglers. Kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lips, tinted cheeks, and a few loose strands of hair framing your face are enough to complete your look. And voila! You’re the certified heart throb of Pujo nights.

Flexing that on-point eyeliner and dainty nose ring

Makeup artist Sushmita Das proves that two things can instantly level up your look — a razor-sharp winged eyeliner and a dainty nose ring complementing your ethnic outfit. Swipe on a brown lipstick for that extra touch of drama. Throw on a choker, studs and hair accessories for instant showstopper vibes!

When in doubt, choose white

Planning to drape a white sari this Ashtami but stuck on the makeup? Content creator Adrima has you covered. Her latest reel blends trend and tradition effortlessly. The result? An elegant yet fuss-free look. Think of your white sari as a blank canvas against which any colour will pop. Don’t hesitate to play with pink, peach and golden hues on your eyelids for a glittery look. Use peach tints for lips and cheeks. A touch of highlighter on the bridge of your nose is sure to amp up the glamour quotient. As for accessories, less is more — a bracelet, pearl studs and a tiny bindi will work like magic!

Draw a cat eye sharp enough to kill

This Pujo, let your eyes do the talking! Thinking of a morning look that will not melt away as you hop from one pandal to another? Beauty influencer Amalita Majumder offers a head-turning look perfect for Kolkata’s ever-soaring humidity. The best part? The colour of your outfit does not matter. This look is sure to complement every aesthetic, mood and vibe. Swipe coal-black eyeliner on your upper lash line and border your lower lash line with a black kohl pencil. Dab your favourite tint on your lips and cheeks and you’re ready to own the city.