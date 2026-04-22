Screen off, fun on: Indoor activities for kids, ideal for the Kolkata summer

When the Kolkata sun seems relentless and outdoor play feels like a task, keeping kids entertained indoors is a challenge in itself.

My Kolkata has curated a list of fuss-free indoor activities that can gently pull your kid away from mobile devices and put them in a world of colours, adventure and old-school fun.

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Swap screens with mini art studios

All pictures: Shutterstock

Instead of letting your kids be glued to screens, let them utilise their energy by setting up an art corner. Lately, there has been a shift towards process art, which emphasises sensory exploration and creative experimentation. Some ideas are squeegee scraping, ice-cube painting, hammered flower printing, cardboard sculpting, shadow tracing, and stone painting.

Turn cravings into a no-fire cooking session

Rather than watching food reels, let your children make their own snacks — fruit chaat, DIY popsicles or biscuit jam sandwiches. Let them also get involved in helping you in the kitchen running small errands.

Replace reels with real-life with friends

Who needs short videos when your child can be a local star? Encourage them to organise mini plays, dance performances, or even puppet shows with toys made from things lying around.

Trade gaming apps for old-school games with a contemporary twist

Instead of virtual wins, bring back games like Ludo, carrom or puzzles — but set them up as tournaments. You can also add fun, unusual challenges like freeing animal toys from ice, racing to solve maths problems, or organising a treasure hunt. They’re just as competitive, more interactive, and best enjoyed with friends.

Scroll less, imagine more

Swap screens for a cosy reading nook. Younger kids can dive into storybooks, while older ones can try writing their own piece inspired by their daily lives in Kolkata.

Beat boredom with dance and music

Instead of being glued to their electronic devices, let them burn energy with music and movement. A quick dance session on your favourite BTS or Blackpink song can instantly lift their mood up!