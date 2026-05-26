The heat is on: Kolkata doctors on how to prevent heat stroke and other weather-related illnesses

Summer has hit Kolkata with the full wrath of the sun and humidity. With the mercury rapidly rising and temperatures hovering around 37 degrees, day time real-feel is more like 50 degrees Celsius.

But, people cannot just sit at home. And for people going out, some precautions are essential to beat the heat, and more importantly, not have a heat stroke.

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My Kolkata spoke with city doctors on how physical ailments can be avoided in the scorching heat.

Joydeep Ghosh, consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Anandapur, says schoolchildren are especially vulnerable to this heat.

“It is important for them to stay well-hydrated throughout the day by drinking sufficient clean water, oral rehydration solutions and natural fluids like coconut water, even if they do not feel thirsty,” said Ghosh

“Students should wear light-coloured, loose, and breathable cotton clothing, and use caps, umbrellas, or sunglasses while stepping outdoors. Outdoor activities, sports or prolonged exposure to the sun should ideally be avoided during peak afternoon hours,” added Ghosh.

As sudden rains and humidity continue alongside the heat, children and young adults should also keep rain protection handy and change out of wet clothes quickly.

Ashutosh Mukherjee, general physician, Zenith Super Specialist Hospital, advises against roadside food and beverages.

“Food hygiene is essential to maintaining good health during summers. Parents, teachers and young adults themselves should remain alert for symptoms such as dizziness, unusual fatigue, headaches, weakness or fever as these may indicate heat-related illness and require immediate rest, hydration, and medical attention if symptoms persist,” said Mukherjee.

Kundan Chourasia, consultant, Internal Medicine, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata, says people need to form simple habits to stay fit.

“Not sugary cold drinks, but just cold (not chilled) plain water. Children and young adults are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heatstroke than adults because their bodies produce more heat relative to their size and they may not always recognise the early warning signs while playing,” said

Arijit Bishnu, consultant, Haematology & BMT, HCG Cancer Hospital, Kolkata says cancer patients can also suffer in this heat.

“Cancer patients on chemotherapy, radiation or targeted therapy should be extra cautious in this heat. Hydration is key — take frequent small sips of boiled or bottled water, ORS, buttermilk or home-made juices, and avoid very chilled drinks,” said Bishnu.