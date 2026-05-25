Kolkata doctors, parents and schools praise Bengal’s move for lighter bags to reduce student health risks

Heavy school bags have long been a concern for parents, teachers and doctors. Now, the Bengal government’s new directive on school bag weight is being welcomed as a much-needed step towards protecting children’s physical and mental well-being.

The guidelines, issued on May 22 by the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission under the school education department, cap school bag weight at 10 per cent of a child’s body weight and recommend structured timetables, thinner notebooks and reduced homework across classes.

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This policy follows the Government of India’s School Bag Policy 2020.

Doctors say the move addresses a growing health issue among school-going children.

“Restricting school bag weight and rationalising homework is not merely an education reform. It is a critical child health reform,” said Dr Abhishek Nandi, consultant paediatrician orthopaedic, Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, Newtown, Kolkata.

Many children carry bags heavier than what their growing spines can handle safely, he said. “Excessive bag weight can gradually lead to poor posture, muscle strain, neck pain, shoulder stress, and recurrent low-back ache,” he said.

Nandi added that doctors are witnessing growing spinal issues in children, including hunching posture, disc bulges, nerve compression and abnormal spinal curvature. He also stressed that excessive homework affects sleep, outdoor play and emotional well-being.

Many children carry bags heavier than what their growing spines can handle safely

“Education should shape young minds, not burden young shoulders,” he said.

Schools across Kolkata have responded positively to the directive.

La Martiniere for Girls principal Rupkatha Sarkar said the school has already taken steps to reduce the burden on students.

“Students in the nursery, primary and middle schools need not bring their textbooks as digital copies have been made available in classrooms,” she said, adding that the school encourages parents to ensure school bags do not exceed 2.5 kg.

Modern High School for Girls director Devi Kar said schools should proactively adopt such practices. “Our school encourages children to keep their bags light. All schools should consider this policy on their own,” she said.

Parents in Kolkata say the new guidelines bring reassurance.

“As a mother of a 10-year-old studying in Class IV, this decision genuinely brings me a sense of relief and happiness,” said Anindita Roy Sanyal.

She said children today already deal with long school hours, extracurricular activities and screen exposure, hence reducing physical strain is essential for balanced growth.

Another parent, Sritama Banerjee, said her UKG-going child carries more than 10 books and copies every day. “Children in Kolkata are carrying school bags heavier than their dreams,” she said.

The new guidelines also recommend no homework for Classes I and II, limited homework hours for senior classes, timetable planning to reduce the number of books carried daily and regular bag weight checks in schools.