From lonely PGs to culture shocks: How ‘outsiders’ navigate life in Kolkata

Kolkata, the largest city in eastern India, is not just the capital city of West Bengal but also a financial and cultural hub. Thousands of people commute to Kolkata every day from the outskirts, either for work or studies. And many of them eventually settle here, build their lives and slowly grow accustomed to the ways of the city.

But does that mean those who make Kolkata their new home, settle in smoothly soon after they arrive?

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Kolkata has always had a reputation for being ‘relatively cheaper’ to live in than other metropolitan cities. Yet, behind the affordable rents and ‘adda’ culture, lie stories of loneliness, cultural adjustments, and the everyday struggle of carving out a space in a city that never quite feels the same for everyone.

My Kolkata reached out to people who moved to the city to pursue higher education or due to professional reasons, to explore the challenges they face as ‘outsiders’ trying to carve a life for themselves in the City of Joy.

‘Felt isolated after realising I could never fully blend into the city’s culture’

All pictures: Sourced by correspondent

Uday Jyoti Mohanta, a 23-year-old resident of Bolpur who moved to Kolkata after securing an internship opportunity at Jadavpur University, confessed that although building a life in the city and experiencing something new had always been his goal, the reality turned out to be far removed from his expectations.

“Managing expenses in Kolkata on a limited stipend was extremely difficult. With Rs 8,000 a month, most of the money would go towards rent and food. After that, I would barely have enough left for travel and personal expenses,” he said.

He recalled that there were times towards the end of the month when he had to survive on just one proper meal a day to manage his expenses.

Though initially Uday expected to find private tuition or part-time work alongside studies for sustenance, he soon realised that without any personal network or contacts in the city, it was quite difficult.

“Growing up in a close-knit town like Bolpur, I was used to a stronger sense of community support. Naturally, I expected something similar in Kolkata, but the pace of life here often leaves little room for deeper social connections,” he said.

‘As a newcomer, understanding the transport system was a challenge’

Rahul Dandapat from West Medinipur said that the biggest challenge he faced after moving to Kolkata for the first time was understanding the city’s transport system, especially remembering different bus routes. The 27-year-old web developer, however, gradually grew fond of Kolkata’s prime locations while navigating its many routes.

“Kolkata is often called the ‘City of Joy,’ and after visiting places like the ghats beside the Ganga, Dharmatala/Esplanade, Park Street, Shobhabazar, Bidhannagar, Sector V, Park Circus, Southern Avenue, and the CTC Race Course, I truly understood its meaning,” he said.

Rahul, who currently lives in a PG in Behala, also confessed that he sometimes felt treated differently because he came from a smaller town. “The biggest difference was communication style, confidence, and lifestyle. In some professional or social situations, people from urban backgrounds seemed more comfortable and experienced, while I was still adjusting to the city environment.”

‘The transition to Kolkata life felt overwhelming’

Moving to Kolkata for work was a major transition for Sanjukta, who comes from a small village in southern Bengal. She said adapting to the city’s lifestyle and culture was initially difficult. “I am from a small village with a different culture, but here everything is different,” she said, recalling the early days of adjusting to life in Kolkata.

Sanjukta, who is an IT professional, also shared that fitting into workplace culture was emotionally challenging at times. She said she often felt judged for her language, appearance and sense of style, especially because she was not fluent in English. “Many of my colleagues laughed at me in front of everyone. They did not want me in their groups,” she said. However, she added that managing expenses in the city was not difficult as she supported herself financially through her job.

‘Finding a good PG in Kolkata was difficult initially’

Rajdeep Saha, a 25-year-old electronics and communication engineer from North 24 Parganas district, said that one of the biggest challenges he faced was finding a good and clean PG or flat for rent, managing expenses, and adapting to a new social environment. Initially, it was difficult to balance work, daily commute, and communication with new people, but gradually, he became comfortable with the city and its culture.

“Gradually, after becoming familiar with the city, I learned how to plan my budget more efficiently,” he said.

‘Waste management is one area where Kolkata still needs improvement’

Pritha Haldar, a 27-year-old resident of Krishnanagar, said that although Kolkata eventually gave her the independence and opportunities she had always wanted, adjusting to the city’s fast-paced lifestyle initially felt overwhelming. Having moved to the city for higher studies, she gradually adapted to city life and found Kolkata affordable and welcoming.

However, Pritha, who works in a private company pointed out that waste management remains one area where the city still needs improvement. “One thing I feel Kolkata still needs to improve is waste management in several areas around the city,” she said.