‘Bhaat ghum’ struggles to camel ride jokes: Reels roast Kolkata’s scorching heat

Kolkata is currently functioning as a giant air fryer, with summer unleashing its full wrath on the city. The temperature may officially say high 30s, but thanks to the brutal humidity, it feels closer to 50°C.

But while the city melts one sweat drop at a time, its meme-makers and reel creators are thriving. From jokes about surviving 15-minute walks to animated recreations of Kolkatans bravely battling the rising mercury, social media is flooded with hilarious takes on the city’s unbearable heatwave.

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Summer is not in Kolkata, Kolkata is in summer

Digital creator Agnihotri Chakraborty hilariously captures the struggle in a reel that shows how a seemingly harmless 15-minute walk outdoors can turn anyone into a fully drenched human waterfall. Stepping out? Gear up for a steam-cooking experiment, quite literally!

Nothing more toxic than Kolkata heat at its peak

Think heartbreak is painful? Try boarding a packed bus in Kolkata in May-June or lying on your bed during a power cut as the humidity slowly steals your will to live. Suddenly, breakups seem manageable. Lifestyle content creator Shreyasi Biswas Banerjee perfectly captures this collective seasonal trauma in one of her recent reels, hilariously outlining the chaos of surviving Kolkata’s scorching heat, relentless humidity and sweat-soaked existence.

Even RD Burman or Ruby Roy can’t help

Animator Suparna Jana gives the iconic R. D. Burman vibe a sweaty, heat-struck makeover in a hilarious reel that perfectly captures Kolkata’s current condition. Here, the fan doesn’t cool you down — it functions like a giant hair dryer blasting hot air directly into your soul. The bed feels like molten lava and one round of sweating is enough to trigger acidity, exhaustion and an existential crisis. At this point, even day-to-day activities feel like a survival challenge.

Public appeal to add camel rides on cab-booking apps

Kolkata has officially entered its desert stage. Step outside for two minutes and the sweat dripping into your eyes makes the roads wobble like a mirage straight out of the Sahara. At this point, spotting a camel casually crossing Rashbehari Avenue wouldn’t even feel unrealistic. If you, too, feel like you’re surviving in a desert with humidity set to extreme suffering, you’re not alone. Digital creator Torsha Ghosh shares the same view.

When ‘bhaat ghum’ feels like lying on a funeral pyre

Afternoon naps in Kolkata are no longer relaxing — they’re acts of bravery. The moment you lie down, the bedsheet feels preheated, the pillow turns into a hot water bag, and your own bed starts plotting against you. Content creator Arijit Das hilariously captures this tragedy in his reel, where the simple act of taking a nap in Kolkata’s scorching heat feels dangerously close to simmering yourself alive.