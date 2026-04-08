Poila Baisakh makeup made easy: A quick, fuss-free beauty routine to try in summer

As the temperature rises and the sun blazes overhead, Poila Baisakh quietly draws near, bringing a gentle reminder that says — it’s time to glow up!

But do we ever have enough time to pick an outfit, get our hair done, and our makeup — all at once?

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Makeup requires time. If not done right, especially during hot and humid days, it can be an absolute disaster. So if you’re in the same boat, we’ve got your back with some quick hacks.

To avoid the last-minute rush, My Kolkata got in touch with Kolkata-based celebrity stylist Bridgette Jones, who took us through an easy, quick and fuss-free makeup routine that you can try at home this Poila Baisakh — saving both time and money.

Cooling and cleansing

All photos: Soumyajit Dey

Jones recommends starting your prep by using an ice roller (or gently compressing ice, without applying too much pressure). “This gives your face a smoother, firmer canvas while reducing puffiness and minimising pores,” she said.

The next step is to cleanse the face with a toner of your choice.

Prepare face with primer, and apply concealer for pigmentation

“In summer, always remember this: less is more. While we may follow all the steps of makeup, it’s best to minimise it and keep it simple,” Jones advised, adding that she prefers using a lightweight primer for a subtle, polished finish.

She also pointed out that increased oils during the summer can worsen pimple breakouts. “Always use a concealer, but make sure it blends well with your skin tone and doesn’t overpower it,” Jones said.

Blend everything well

When it comes to foundation and face powder in summer, the key is to keep it light and well-blended.

“Use a lightweight, breathable foundation and blend it evenly into the skin using a damp sponge or brush for a natural finish. Follow it up with a minimal amount of face powder, focussing only on areas that tend to get oily, like the T-zones. This helps set the makeup without making your skin look cakey, keeping it fresh and comfortable in the heat,” Jones said.

Blush up your cheeks

Since it’s an ethnic day, a little shimmery glaze on the cheeks is an absolute cherry on top. “If you prefer a dewy look, but still want to keep it simple, go for liquid pink blush. This will not overpower your ethnic outfits, but will enhance your chic look even more.”

If your cheeks feel muggy, you can dab a little bit of face powder to keep a matte finish.

Eyeshadow, mascara, kohl: Get your eyes done

Keeping your eye makeup minimal yet expressive is key. Jones suggests opting for soft, neutral eyeshadow shades that enhance your natural features without looking too heavy. A light sweep of mascara can open up the eyes, while a subtle stroke of kohl adds just the right amount of definition — perfect for both day celebrations and evening outings.

Keep the tint of your lip subtle

For Poila Baisakh, lips should be kept light, fresh and effortless to balance the overall summer look. Jones shares a tip: “Start by applying a nude base to enhance the main tint and make your lips stand out. Then, choose a shade of pink or soft pastel that complements your ethnic outfit.”

Final touch and result

Cool your face with a few gentle wafts of a hand fan, and finish with a setting spray to lock everything in place. Step into the Baishakhi evening with elegance, a touch of glamour, and, most importantly, confidence in your own skin.