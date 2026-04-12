Reely funny! Pinda’s Lyari scene from ‘Dhurandhar 2’ sparks reel re-creations

Over the past few days, a viral scene from Dhurandhar 2 has been making the rounds on social media.

The moment featuring Pinda (a character played by Udaybir Sandhu), a drug dealer sampling his wares before sealing a deal in Pakistan’s Lyari, has gone viral on Instagram, sparking a trend of its own.

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Social media soon brimmed with reels and videos as users jumped on the trend, putting their own spin on it — re-creating the scene with snacks, perfumes and even beauty products, while mimicking the character’s intense reactions.

Here are a few reels based on the moment, which might just inspire you to add your own twist to it.

Cosmetics in hand, Pinda mode on

A social media user turned into Pinda while trying out cosmetics, sampling products like sunscreen, serums and toner!

When snacks becomes a big deal

A digital creator hopped on the trend, reimagining the Pinda scene through everyday snacks. Chips, chocolates and cold drinks become more than just munchies, treating every bite and sip like a full-blown moment.

After-meal aids go Pinda-style

Why keep digestion boring when the Pinda scene is trending? Reel creator Golden Spoon Guy reimagines it with Eno and Hajmola, turning post-meal relief into a reel moment.

Testing coffee like a high-stakes deal

A coffee enthusiast stirs the Pinda trend, sampling different brews like each sip is a high-stakes moment.

Migraine meds tested Pinda-style

On days when a migraine takes over, content creator Riya goes full Pinda-style, trying different medicines one after another.