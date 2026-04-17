A sight in white: How to style white T-shirts, saris, dresses and more in the Kolkata heat

“Chand wala safed ya badal wala safed… ya phir hans wala safed.”

Remember Alia Bhatt’s impeccable delivery of these lines in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)?

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White isn’t just a colour — it’s as nuanced as any other. It carries countless gradients, shades, hues and tints. The difference between one white and another can be both subtle and striking.

White is the Pantone colour of the year 2026, and it’s also the colour of summer. Think of a breezy white outfit on a scorching day in Kolkata — the thought alone feels cooling.

But white need not be synonymous with boring. My Kolkata brings you tips to style your whites in the chicest way possible.

White-on-white

Fits from Abhisek Roy’s latest collection Gour

Stick to the same shade for both top and bottom, or mix things up by pairing different tones. Think a ghost-tint shirt with moon-dust trousers, or a cloud-dancer kurta with off-white bottoms.

Layer up

Ensemble from Roy’s Gour collection

Add depth by layering with contrasting hues or varying shades of white. A beige jacket or shrug over a white kurta or tee works beautifully. Pair the outfit with beige bottoms or denims. Alternatively, pair a vibrant top — green, pink or blue, — with white bottoms.

“White, namely cloud dancer, may be the Pantone colour of the year, but it’s not just one white. There are so many shades you can play with through layering. That’s what my newest collection Gour is all about,” said fashion designer Abhisek Roy.

Mix and match

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Pair white tees and kurtas with quirky dhoti pants or embellished denims. Opt for multicoloured or contrasting bottoms. Accessorise with waist belts, boho jewellery, or keep it minimal with dainty pearl studs.

“Besides layering, you can also combine different shades of white or pair them with contrasting colours,” added Roy.

The white sari

Suta

When summer in a tropical country like India peaks, wardrobes grow lighter and almost instinctively, we turn to white.

Think a soft, creamy white sari — no borders, no embellishments. How do you style it? According to Suta co-founder Sujata Biswas, there are several ways:

Keep it classic with a simple drape and an easy blouse — perfect for slow mornings or brunches.

Go contemporary by layering your saree over trousers or culottes for ease and movement.

Swap the blouse for a longer tunic or kurta for a relaxed yet thoughtful look.

For evenings, pair it with a tube top or bandeau for a bold yet breezy vibe.

“This summer, instead of working against the heat, lean into it. A white sari is like a blank canvas — one that lets you play, reinterpret, and make it entirely your own,” said Biswas.

The white blouse

Suta

A white blouse may seem easy to style, but there’s more to it than simply matching or contrasting.

“When you pick a white blouse, you’re usually reaching for mulmul, linen or crisp handloom cotton. There’s a quiet joy in that first touch — the cool, breathable feel against your skin. It’s not just about looking summer-ready; it’s about comfort,” said Biswas.

With an all-white or off-white sari, a white blouse feels calm, minimal and almost meditative.

With brighter saris, like yellows, pinks or deeper tones, a white blouse balances the look effortlessly.

With printed sarees, it gives the eye a place to rest, pulling everything together.

“But what truly makes it interesting is how much personality a blouse can hold — from deep necklines to high necks, sleeveless cuts to structured sleeves. No two blouses feel the same, even in white,” Biswas concluded.

White dresses and jumpsuits

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For one-pieces, minimalism is key, especially in the sweltering heat.

Think a white dress with sneakers, hair tied in a bun and secured with a bright clutcher. Swap sneakers for sandals that match the accessory. Finish with a quirky tote bag.

You could also braid your hair and add playful clips, or go for a simple ponytail with a vibrant bandana.

Or pair your pristine white dress with a black or brown corset belt to lend your outfit a vintage edge.