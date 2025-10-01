In pictures: Patachitra art gives ordinary objects a festive makeover this puja

1 5

Durga Puja in Kolkata is not onlyu a celebration of devotion, it’s a celebration of art in all its forms. From grand, thematic pandals to intricate displays of traditional craftsmanship, the festival transforms the city into a living gallery.

This year, amidst the vibrant chaos, My Kolkata stumbled upon a beautiful fusion patachitra art.

At popular pandals across Kolkata, local artisans have brought this age-old storytelling art to life on everyday objects — kettles, bottles, lanterns, trays and more — turning ordinary items into vibrant pieces of decor.

Here’s a look at how heritage crafts are making their mark this Pujo — adding colour, culture, and character to Kolkata’s festive streets.

Essentially printed on white sheets or surfaces, this regular tea kettle is brought to life with the striking strokes of Patachitra.

A glimpse of artist Sahajan Chitrakar as he paints a tray.

“Every year, we try to be innovative with our art,” said Chitrakar, who hails from Paschim Midnapore.

“We exhibit regularly at locations like Mudiali and the Hasta Shilpa Mela. But our artwork isn’t limited to these places — it has reached international destinations like the USA.

Apart from coasters, this year saw flower vases, ashtrays, old lanterns, water bottles, and coffee mugs adorned with the exquisite artwork of Patachitra. Moderately priced and full of character, each piece is a worthy addition to your home decor.