Song meets stage as Usha Uthup, Madhabi Mukherjee inaugurate Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2026

Singer Usha Uthup and actress Madhabi Mukherjee inaugurated the 17th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2026 at the Alipore Museum on Friday. Mukherjee also launched her memoir, Madhabi’s Garden, at the event.

The session opened with Uthup’s rendition of a vandana. Known for popular songs such as Ramba Ho and Darling, the 78-year-old expressed gratitude for being part of an event that allowed audiences to see a different side of her artistic persona.

The book launch was mediated by Oindrilla Dutt. It was also attended by Arunava Sinha, who has translated Mukherjee’s memoir from Bengali to English.

Uthup and Mukherjee lit the ceremonial lamp before the beginning of the panel discussion that traced Mukherjee’s personal and professional journey, offering insights into her formative years, cinematic legacy, and her experiences as captured in her autobiography.

During the session, Uthup spoke about the various joys of reading. “I read for the truth. I am not very drawn to fiction but I am revisiting my favourites now. I am currently reading The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. When we go back to books we have already read, we often find sentences that we can read new meanings from,” said Uthup.

Speaking during the session, Madhabi Mukherjee shared her experiences of working with stalwarts like Shishir Bhaduri, Chhabi Biswas, Kanon Devi, Satyajit Ray, and Ritwik Ghatak.

Reflecting on the challenges of filmmaking in her time, Mukherjee spoke about the lack of proper facilities and the monotony of meals served during shoots.

She also expressed concern over the current state of the Bengali film industry, noting that it has become increasingly difficult for aspiring actors today.

Translator Arunava Sinha spoke about how taking on the task of translating Mukherjee’s autobiography was an obvious choice for him, given the cultural impact she has left on audiences worldwide, including himself.

“People outside Bengal have also known Madhabi di. She is such an iconic person. Not just an actor. She is in fact a goddess — you admire the dignity, the grace,” added Uthup.

Uthup drew parallels between literature and music, adding that neither one should be considered better than the other. “Not just books, but also the scent of books in your room is beautiful,” shared Uthup. She described herself as a people’s person. “I want my songs to leave an impact on those who are listening. Songs like Sunny and You Only Live Twice tell stories of joy and struggle, much like how African Americans packed their experiences into the blues,” she said. Uthup concluded the event with a fusion of her popular songs Ramba Ho and Doston Se Pyar Kiya.

Mukherjee signed copies of her book for fans after the launch.