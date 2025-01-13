A mother’s New Year wishlist

With every passing year as a parent, I have noticed that my wish list for my child keeps growing, while mine steadily shrinks. As the world steps into another new year of the unknown, my fears as a mother come knocking again, and I find myself reaffirming that I am doing everything I can to ensure the best for my child. Happiness, health, safety and prosperity are at the top of every parent’s list. Yet, as I watch him grow at 10x speed, I wish more things for him and my hopes for him deepen and multiply.

Awareness, sensitivity and kindness towards everything and everyone. Be kind. In a world that, in some ways, can often feel cold and harsh, kindness matters. I would rather have him be kind than simply smart.

Forgiveness. Starting with forgiveness for us as parents, for the mistakes I make daily in raising him. Sure, at this point they may seem insignificant and unlikely that he will remember, but I know this will hold more weight in the future as he grows.

A strong will. This wish has already come true, but I wish to reinforce it. It can be tedious raising a strong-willed child. He has opinions, knows what he wants and has no qualms in voicing the same. It is equal parts uplifting and infuriating. Yet, as mothers, we wish for our children to be strong-willed enough to pursue what they truly want in life and to back down for no one – not even us, like when we’ve asked them to brush their teeth for the eighth time!

Contentment. I wish for him to find contentment in what he has and the ability to enjoy it thoroughly. The rat race has only just begun and he can successfully navigate this maze of life if he learns to be content. Contentment, coupled with a dash of gratitude is all it takes.

A sense of wonder – for everything. The ability to look at the world and all it holds – both natural and man-made – with wonder, instead of through the jaded eyes of someone who has “seen it all”. To embrace its unique quirks and accept all it offers with open hearts and a sense of wonder.

Creativity. To think outside the box, circle or parallelogram! The world becomes a more vibrant and enjoyable place when viewed through rainbow-tinted glasses. I wish for him to have the ability to creatively express himself in whatever way he chooses. with whichever avenue he chooses.

Naturally there are a few other things I wish for my son, like good manners, fewer tantrums and maybe even a Nobel Peace Prize. Actually, those might already be covered on the list above. As we both grow older, I’ve come to realise that these qualities are what matter most to me, and I hope they’ll become just as important to him. After all, the person he grows into will reflect not just my wishes for him, but also the values he chooses to embrace as his own.

