Plain milk or health drinks for kids? Doctors explain what really supports healthy growth

Parents have turned to health drink supplements for generations believing they can aid children’s growth. Catchy jingles and witty advertisements often reinforce this idea, but do supplemental drinks really add to a child’s health? Pediatrics say that while some children may benefit from nutritional supplements, most healthy children can meet their growth and development needs through plain milk and a balanced diet.

Growth depends on more than one factor

Experts say there is no scientific evidence supporting regular consumption of health supplements can help healthy children grow taller or faster beyond their genetic potential

Sayan Banerjee, consultant, Paediatric Endocrinologist, Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, New Town, says that there is no easy shortcut to healthy growth.

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“There is no magic formula for growth. Parents often associate a child's growth with special health drinks, but growth is a complex biological process influenced by genetics, nutrition, sleep, physical activity, and overall health.”

Banerjee explained that for most healthy children, intake of plain milk along with a balanced diet can provide adequate nutrition to support natural growth and development. He added that there is no scientific evidence supporting regular consumption of health supplements can help healthy children grow taller or faster beyond their genetic potential.

Is plain milk enough?

Milk contains protein, calcium, vitamin B12 and phosphorus, which contribute to healthy growth and bone development

For growing children, milk remains an important source of nutrition. It contains protein, calcium, vitamin B12 and phosphorus, which contribute to healthy growth and bone development.

Subhrajit Parida, consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, said plain milk is sufficient for most children who already eat a varied and balanced diet.

"Many parents add health drink supplements to milk, believing they will make their child taller, stronger, or smarter. While these products may contain added vitamins and minerals, they are generally not necessary for children who are growing well, eating a variety of foods, and maintaining a healthy weight," he said.

He also pointed out that commercially available health drinks contain high proportions of added sugars or artificial sweeteners, which may increase a child's affinity for sweet foods and increase excess calorie intake.

When are supplements needed?

Children with poor dietary intake, nutritional deficiencies, chronic illnesses, selective eating habits, or growth concerns may benefit from additional nutritional support

Doctors agree that health drink supplements may be useful in certain situations. Children with poor dietary intake, nutritional deficiencies, chronic illnesses, selective eating habits, or growth concerns may benefit from additional nutritional support.

But, the supplements should be recommended only after a proper medical evaluation. Experts stress that the primary priority should be balanced meals, adequate protein, regular physical activity and sufficient sleep.

"The focus should not be on adding powders to milk, but on ensuring the child receives complete nutrition from everyday foods," said Parida.