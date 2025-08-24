Reels on wheels: Kolkata’s metro moodboard goes viral on the ’gram

Kolkata has three new Metro routes and netizens can’t get enough. If you’re already worried about the Pujo rush, taking any of these new metros before the hype dies down will be a costly mistake. As influencers influence and content creators fight for the best shot, these are some of the viral outcomes of the content war on Kolkata’s new metro lines. Sit back, scroll and laugh.

Orange Line aesthetics

Kolkata just got a new track in terms of Instagram aesthetics and this reel proves it. Packed with information about timings and an overview of the infrastructure, this reel is a must watch before your first experience on the Orange line.

Underwater to overbridge in minutes

The Green Line from Howrah to Sector V in Salt Lake is up and running. From the blue hues underwater to the clean cityscape approaching a bustling Salt Lake, this one is worth a ride even is just for the experience. Content creators are already on board. When are you hopping on?

The makeup before the blow up

BTS content is pure and unfiltered. But have you ever seen a metro getting decked up before its first ride? Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the efforts gone into making the inauguration perfect. Shout out to those who worked through endless nights to make Kolkata’s new lines get off on the right track.

The Green Line convenience

Tired of taking a bus from Howrah on your way to work in Salt Lake? Now your journey time can be cut down by a third with a 30-minute ride along the Green Line. It looks beautiful, and hopefully, it’ll be as efficient because the city could use a breather from the ever-increasing traffic.

Pujo ashche?

Puja is just around the corner, but we didn’t think it was this close just yet. A queue on the metro line means pushing and shoving, and all kinds of odours. And pandal hopping hasn’t even started just yet. But think about the hype along the new line, each of them already seeing massive footfall, as per the footage in this reel.