Holiday health hangover: How to recover and detox after year-end parties

The calendar has turned, routines are returning and yet, for many, the body feels reluctant to follow. Lingering acidity, bloating, unusual fatigue or an unsettled heartbeat are common in days after prolonged festive indulgence. This post-celebration phase, doctors say, is when mindful recovery matters most.

“Extra calories consumed around the year-end, whether through food or alcohol, do not vanish once celebrations stop,” says Saswata Chatterjee, gastroenterologist at CMRI Kolkata. “They surge blood sugar levels, temporarily raise cholesterol and put additional stress on the liver. For most people, it takes months to undo the effect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colder weather compounds the problem. “Seasonal temperature changes strain the heart a little,” Chatterjee explains, adding that festive excess can unmask silent liver disease in some individuals. The focus, now, he stresses, should be on steady recovery rather than extreme correction.

Allowing the heart and liver to settle

High-calorie meals, alcohol and disrupted sleep patterns place sudden stress on the heart, experts say

The impact of festive excess rarely ends with the last gathering. According to Payel Kr Roy, clinical dietician and HOD of Critical Care Nutrition at Techno India DAMA Hospital, the body continues to feel the after-effects well into the new year.

“High-calorie meals, alcohol and disrupted sleep patterns place sudden stress on the heart,” she says. “Raised blood pressure, palpitations and breathlessness may persist, particularly in people with obesity, smoking habits or unmanaged stress.”

Recovery begins with restoring routine. Avoiding late-night meals, prioritising sleep and reintroducing daily physical activity are essential, she notes. The liver, meanwhile, needs time and restraint. “Alcohol metabolism increases inflammation, while fatty foods push the liver into metabolic overload. Even short-term excess can raise liver enzymes or worsen fatty liver.”

Gut discomfort and the danger of quick fixes

Many turn to juice cleanses and detox waters during this time, a practice experts discourage

Digestive issues are often the clearest signal that the body needs a reset. Irregular meal timings, low fibre intake and alcohol disrupt the gut quickly, leading to acidity, reflux, constipation or diarrhoea. In response, many turn to juice cleanses and detox waters, a practice experts discourage.

“Detox does not happen by drinking juices or spice concoctions,” says Ananya Bhowmik, nutritionist and founder of Code Wellness. “Detox happens when your eating habits and lifestyle return to normal.”

She warns against liquid diets, juice-only fasting or cutting out protein. “Do not cut protein and do not do extreme detox plans,” she says, particularly for diabetics, pregnant women and those with liver or kidney disease. Such methods often worsen weakness and metabolic imbalance rather than promote healing.

A simple recovery plan that actually works

Daily walking, light stretching or yoga, reduced screen time at night and seven to eight hours of sleep help the body stabilise faster

The most effective recovery plan, Bhowmik explains, is structured, nourishing and realistic. Hydration comes first, followed by light, home-cooked meals that are low in sugar and fried foods. “Adequate protein is essential, not optional,” she says, along with fibre and potassium to support digestion and electrolyte balance.

Certain habits should be avoided during recovery, including alcohol, sweets and desserts, fried snacks, packaged juices, soft drinks and late-night eating. Lifestyle changes matter just as much. Daily walking for 20 to 30 minutes, light stretching or yoga, reduced screen time at night and seven to eight hours of sleep help the body stabilise faster.

A normal, balanced diet supports this reset. Early mornings can begin with water infused with lemon or jeera, optionally with a small portion of soaked almonds. Breakfast options include vegetable oats porridge, a fruit bowl paired with a boiled egg or sprouts, moong dal chilla, plain curd with grated apple, or vegetable poha. Lunch works best when it’s simple, with rotis and seasonal vegetables, dal or curd, or a small portion of rice with eggs, chicken or fish and stir-fried vegetables. Light evening snacks and early, uncomplicated dinners allow digestion to recover.

“Recovery is not about punishment,” Bhowmik says. “It is about consistency and normalcy.”

As 2026 unfolds, the message from doctors is clear. The body does not need drastic detoxes. It needs time, routine and thoughtful nourishment to truly recover from festive excess.