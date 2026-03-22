Long live, short rain! Viral Instagram reels capture Kolkata’s glistening ghats, streets

Kolkata has been experiencing a spell of intermittent showers over the past couple of days, with overcast skies and breezy weather that felt nothing short of blissful. The mood quickly spilled onto Instagram, as Kolkatans shared POV reels, unable to get enough of the refreshing change.

Streaks of lightning and rain-soaked streets set the mood

Content creator Shivam Gond captured lightning streaks illuminating some of Kolkata’s most iconic locations. The video also shows people strolling through the streets, soaking in the moment and embracing the city’s unmistakable charm.

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When rain meets the river, the city becomes a poem

Rainfall along the ghats of the Ganges in Kolkata feels almost surreal. The gentle breeze brushes past, carrying the earthy scent of impending rain, and leaves rustle softly in the background. The city feels like poetry in motion. Digital creator Saheli Malakar’s video beautifully captures these evocative moments.

The first drops of rain and a moment to savour

Love the feeling of the first raindrops on your face as a quiet calm washes over you? Content creator Kiran Mazumder feels the same. As she puts it, there’s nothing more peaceful than Kolkata drenched in rain.

‘Bhaarer’ cha, soft music, and the rhythmic pitter-patter

Slow down, imagine — you’re at your favourite hangout spot, sipping ‘bhaarer’ chaa, your favourite song playing softly in the background as rain gently wraps the city around you. Arnam Das captures this soothing, comforting moment.

When it rains, Kolkata lives up to its name

Photographer Suprotim Nandi, too, captured the essence of a rainy day in Kolkata — the glistening streets, the softened skylines and Kolkatans taking in every bit of this harmony. Every time it rains, the City of Joy feels a little more alive.