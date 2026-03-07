Crochet craze takes over Kolkata as Gen Z says yes to grandmacore in a digital world

The favourite hobby of grannies in Bengali households is having a global moment, and how!

Crocheting is the new in thing that is taking fashion and lifestyle markets by storm across the world, with Kolkata being no exception.

From colourful crop tops, sweaters and hair accessories to room decor and plush toys — handmade yarn products are flying off shelves in the city.

“People are leaning more towards sustainable and handmade products. Crochet gives them that feeling of care, love, and durability,” said Atreyi Kundu, who runs an online crochet store, Mommy N Me, in Kolkata with her mother.

Amigurumi, which means crocheted or knitted stuffed doll in Japanese, is among the hot favourites in Kolkata.

For those interested in home decor, crochet blankets and throws are hot picks. These essentials are cosy, useful and aesthetically pleasing, say crochet makers.

“In a city where gifting and celebrations are such an important part of culture, being able to personalise colours and designs makes the experience unique and meaningful,” Kundu added.

Fancy bags never go out of fashion, and crochet sellers are readily cashing in on the demand for bags that are intimate and environment friendly. Customisability of these bags makes them a steal deal.

But the one crochet product that has gone viral on the internet is the sunflower. A symbol of warmth and joy, in a crocheted form, it is becoming the go-to choice for bedroom and desk decor.

“Today, crochet’s popularity continues to grow because it represents a 'slow fashion' movement that machines simply cannot replicate,” said Kolkata-based crochet seller, Soumi Jana, who runs an online store, Meraki.

Contrary to the popular belief, crochet isn’t always expensive, say those involved in the art and the business.

“In Kolkata, buyers often negotiate or say 'it feels expensive', mainly because the market is price-sensitive and there are also underpriced sellers creating unrealistic expectations,” said Kundu.

“When customers understand the craftsmanship, customisation, neatness and uniqueness behind handmade work, they are willing to pay fairly,” she added.

For the fashion enthusiasts, crochet crop tops, cardigans, lace blouses, square tops, and boho-chic shawls are available in the market. And then, there are cute hair accessories you cannot stop yourself from buying.