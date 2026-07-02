Monsoon home care tips: Easy hacks to keep dampness, odour and mosquitoes away

The monsoon may bring welcome relief from the heat, but it also brings humidity, damp corners, musty smells and an increased risk of mould, mosquitoes and fungal growth. The good news? You don't need expensive gadgets to keep your home fresh. A few simple habits and easy home remedies can make a world of difference.

Let your home breathe

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It may seem logical to keep windows shut during the rains, but sealing your home completely traps humid air indoors. Whenever there's a dry spell, open your windows for a while to allow cross-ventilation.

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Run your kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans for a little longer than usual after cooking or showering. This helps remove humid air quickly and reduces condensation on walls and mirrors. It also helps in the removal of musty odours.

Fight moisture naturally

If your wardrobes, cupboards or bookshelves tend to smell musty during the monsoon, try natural moisture absorbers. Place bowls of rock salt, baking soda or activated charcoal in damp corners to soak up excess humidity.

Silica gel sachets also work well inside wardrobes, shoe racks and kitchen cabinets. Lining closet shelves with old newspapers is another easy trick, as the paper absorbs moisture before it settles on clothes.

For added freshness, tuck small pouches of dried neem leaves, camphor or cloves into cupboards. They help keep insects away while reducing stale odours.

Stop mould before it spreads

Humidity creates the perfect environment for mould and mildew, especially behind furniture, around windows and in bathrooms.

At the first sign of mould, spray the affected area with a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Let it dry completely before wiping the surface clean. Make it a habit to inspect hidden corners regularly instead of waiting for stains to spread.

Daily mopping also helps. Add a few drops of a natural disinfectant (like tea tree oil or eucalyptus oil) to warm water to keep floors clean while discouraging bacterial and fungal growth.

Naphthalene balls can help repel insects, while neem leaves and camphor are natural options for keeping mosquitoes at bay.

Keep wet items under control

A little planning near the entrance can prevent muddy water from spreading through the house. Place coir mats at the door to trap dirt and water. Store wet umbrellas in a stand and keep muddy shoes in a separate, well-drained basket.

Heavy carpets and rugs tend to trap moisture, making them breeding grounds for mildew. If possible, roll them up and store them away until the rainy season ends.

Don't let laundry stay damp

One of the biggest monsoon challenges is drying clothes. Damp clothes, towels and bed linen can develop an unpleasant smell and even encourage fungal growth.

Dry laundry in a well-ventilated room under a fan. Once dry, lightly iron clothes to remove any remaining moisture.

Keep mosquitoes out

Rainwater often collects in flower pots, coolers, buckets and clogged drains, creating ideal mosquito breeding spots. Empty stagnant water regularly and move planters if water tends to collect underneath them.

Using mosquito screens, nets or repellents can add another layer of protection.

Don't ignore electrical safety

Moisture and electrical appliances don't mix well. Check plugs, switches and extension boards for signs of dampness. Clean air-conditioner filters periodically to improve air circulation and reduce indoor humidity.

If your home feels persistently damp despite these measures, investing in a dehumidifier can help maintain a healthier indoor environment.