Out on a PG hunt in Kolkata? Here are five things to keep in mind

Renting a flat in a new city can be an overwhelming experience. Staying alone for the first time, without supervision, can come with its own challenges. There are many loopholes to look out for as a renter, especially first-time renters. It is best not to accept the first house you see. Choosing from an array of choices gives the renter a perspective on what to look out for. Here’s a list of five essentials to look out for when renting a PG.

Photos vs reality

Online listings can be deceiving. As the saying goes, don’t trust everything on the internet; apartment listings and brokers can often mislead a renter. The photos might look clean and tidy, but the reality can be a clumsy apartment with poor cleanliness and broken-down furniture. It is best to check the house physically before signing any lease or contract.

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Hidden charges

While the rent might seem low at first, there are often hidden charges waiting like Cerberus at the gates. From electricity bills, food bills, to maintenance bills, landlords can often charge a lot of money after the rent has been paid. Then there’s the safety deposit, which can be hefty and oftentimes is very hard to retrieve. It is essential to check, before signing a lease, of all the things a landlord is charging you for.

Food standards

A PG contract generally comes with food provided. While some PGs might offer a great lunch and dinner, most PG foods are inedible. It is important to ration one’s own food. Especially if there is a provision for cooking, one can store basic food items like cup noodles and instant pastas to save the day.

Rules rules rules

Living alone can come with a lot of freedom. From cooking your own food, going out, or simply waking up late. But if your landlord is a Grinch in a human costume, there might be problems. Often, there are curfews, limitations on food items being brought in, smoking restrictions, or drinking prohibitions. There can be restrictions on bringing friends as well, specially of the opposite gender e. All these issues are best to be clarified before one rents.

Privacy and space problems

PGs often come with shared bathrooms, kitchens, and halls. While living all alone can be scary for some, a bad roommate is scarier. Sharing your space with a slob is a nightmare if, after a tiring day, there’s a mountain of dishes in the sink. It is best to have your own set of dining sets, spices, oils, and cooking utensils to avoid unnecessary shared labour.