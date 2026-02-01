Reel invasion! How the viral Hattimatim Tim trend is taking over Instagram

From living rooms to college canteens, people across India have spent the past week vibing, humming and tapping their feet to an iconic Bengali chhora, courtesy tabla player and content creator Ratul Basak.

Called Hattimatim Tim, the quirky, fun-filled rendition struck a chord almost instantly, pulling listeners in with its infectious beats. Social media soon brimmed with reels and videos as users jumped on the trend, united by a shared love of the eccentric rhythm fused with a classic Bengali rhyme, rooted deeply in childhood nostalgia. Here’s a glimpse of a few Instagram Reels that celebrate the tune — and might just inspire you to add your own spin to it.

Dance it out!

Dance teacher and popular content creator Parveen Kumar wasted no time in hopping onto the Hattimatim Tim trend, urging his students to twirl, tap and throw their hands in the air — letting pure merriment take over.

Men in black ruled the beats in style

Stuck in the dull grind of daily life? Worry not — a catchy tune can work wonders. Content creator Sujay, along with a friend, taps to the Hattimatim Tim beats, proving through a simple, effortless routine that when the mood is right, the place truly doesn’t matter.

Let your furry babies have fun too

Why should humans have all the fun when a social media trend takes over? Content creator Rooprekhaa steals the spotlight with her adorable furball, who tilts his head to the catchy beats and mirrors his parents’ grooving — proving that Hattimatim Tim is irresistible, even on repeat.

Friends who vibe together, stay together

Movie on a Sunday night? Change your plans and join your friend in comfy pyjamas, and twirl to the beats of the classic Bengali chhora rendition. Double up the fun with quirky dance moves when no one is watching. For reference, you can watch content creator Santoshi’s reel.

Love grows when you groove to eccentric beats

Content creator Dunny Yadav turns the Hattimatim Tim trend into a sweet couple’s moment, grooving alongside her boyfriend with effortless chemistry and playful moves. Proof that sometimes, all it takes is a quirky tune and shared laughter to turn love into a vibe.