India’s Swifties on the ’gram groove to Taylor Swift’s ‘Fate of Ophelia’

It’s been over a month since Taylor Swift dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Since then, social media has been humming, dancing, and vibing to the catchy notes and quirky lyrics of her new songs without pause.

Whether it’s Opalite or Actually Romantic, Swifties are rejoicing with style, adding their own flair to the creations of the American singer-songwriter. However, the song Fate of Ophelia, has garnered the most response from fans worldwide, with many shaking a leg to the hook steps. My Kolkata picks a few trending reels that perfectly capture the jubilance of Swifties dancing and syncing to the lyrics to celebrate the comeback of their favourite singer in their own way.

Put on your denims and make a twirl with a friend

Either you tap a few steps in glittery ensembles or casual denims, content creator Ankita Chhetri grabbed her friend’s arms and hopped in to capture a short video of them dancing to the catchy rhythms of Fate of Ophelia. The lyrics of the song symbolise Swift’s admiration for her lover.

Shakespearean tragedy or a contemporary celebration of love?

Taylor’s song is a love letter to her lover, who rescued her from the tragic fate of Ophelia — a nod to Shakespeare’s classic, in which the character, heartbroken and insane, drowns herself. In her video, content creator Arul Brikiya puts her own spin on it, slaying her dance moves to the lyrics... in her PJs!

Desi Swiftie in the house!

So, what were you all thinking, vibing has a dress code? Social media user Vindhya Arora took centre stage in her adorable ethnic suit and moved her body to the rhythms as her living room echoed with the lyrics, “Keep it one hundred on the land, thе sea, the sky. Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes.”

Sisters who dance together stay together

Had a bad argument with your sister? No need to worry – when you’re both ardent Swifties with similar taste in music, bridges can be rebuilt! Content creator and dancer Iairy Sumer danced her heart out with her sister, and they even twinned in their black ensembles.

Dancing — the best way to overcome heartbreak!

As heartbreak pushes you to the edge, dance and music can be your redemption! Content creator and doctor Chinar turns to dance while enduring heartbreak, showcasing seamless steps that match the pop vibe of the song.