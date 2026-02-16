Gen Z-approved hacks to ditch doomscrolling and the downward spiral

In a hyper-digital world, turning eyes away from the screen for even an hour may seem like a privilege very few can enjoy. But Gen Z, the generation that held a smartphone in hand since their early teens, is rewriting the script to avoid doomscrolling.

Here’s how they are balancing the time they devote to virtual and real experiences — and why millennials and boomers might actually learn from them.

Play with wool

All photos: Shutterstock

There’s something deeply calming about the art of looping yarns between two fingers. Stitch by stitch, time slows down for you. As your mind relaxes and thoughts settle, you end up creating adorable woollen sweaters and crochet dolls. Seeing the result of your hard work and patience gives you a sense of satisfaction that is difficult to match.

Write what you feel

Let the stream of thoughts flow during dull moments, and you’ll find yourself engaged in a heartfelt conversation with yourself. Be it a rant, a trip down memory lane, or just a sentence — let your journal do the talking.

Sow a plant, nurture it every day

When you watch a plant grow every day, the process teaches you patience and responsibility. A few minutes of watering and checking leaves can feel like a small daily ritual that may fill you with hope and peace.

Read — but do it the old-school way

It can begin with a paragraph, then into a page, slowly to a short story and before realising, you have already finished a novel. Reading keeps your thoughts aligned and grounded. It is your escape when the outside world starts to feel overwhelming.

Cook one comfort dish every week

Keep a day dedicated to testing your culinary skills. Choose a dish (start with an easy, hassle-free one) and slowly cook it with the intention of making it therapeutic and not a stress overloader. Try making a soup, give your own spin on a salad, cook for your family or just for yourself.

Sketch, paint and create a beautiful mess

Ever tried doodling or sketching on the back side of your notebook in high school? It’s not too late to get back to it. Let colours spill, lines overlap, and ideas wander — it’s about expression, not outcomes.

Learn a new skill

It’s never too late to learn a new skill. Choose pottery for a bit of muscle work, a new language to challenge your mind, calligraphy to elevate your journals, or baking — because why not? Learning brings a sense of slowing down and truly relishing life, something doomscrolling never offers.

Revisit old albums and childhood habits

Go through your family albums, revisit old hobbies, or listen to songs you loved as a child. Nostalgia has a way of reminding you who you truly are.