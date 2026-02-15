Bebot beauty is back: Viral makeup trend revives 2000s glam on Instagram

Make-up and glamour ideas are constantly evolving. Some reinvent techniques using traditional products, while others introduce innovative methods that often shock social media. Recently, a new style, called the Bebot makeup trend, inspired by the early 2000s, has been gaining popularity on Instagram, reviving the glitter, dramatic flair, and party-ready glamour that once dominated the fashion scene.

This makeup technique draws inspiration from Bebot, the eighth single from Monkey Business by the Black Eyed Peas.

The title, a Filipino slang meaning pretty woman, and its American-Filipino party-themed music video iconic of 2000s glam — glossy lips, smoky eyes, and bold confidence. Unsurprisingly, the trend is ruling the ’gram. To save you the long scroll, My Kolkata has handpicked five reels to help you start practising today.

Dab some concealer, blush up your cheeks and shine

Content creator Arushi Painjane shared a detailed, doll-like aesthetic look with a flushed, heavy, warm-toned blush, defined kohl eyes with voluminous lashes, and a voluminous layered bob hairstyle. When are you trying this look?

Throw away your comfy outfits and turn yourself into a Bebot!

What else can be better for the night club if not a shimmery metallic party look? Social media influencer Ishani Mitra dazzled in her new ‘transformation’ reel, dazzling in a classic metallic makeup adorning her glitter-embellished dress.

Theme red is the trend winner

Are you dying of boredom in your house? Why not pick out something in red from your closet, let your tresses sway, and your Bebot look outshine the dull night? Try it out this look this weekend, as recommended by content creator Sharmili Chakraborty.

Worth the wait? Absolutely

If you are into nude-shade makeup, but still want to try out new fashion trends from social media, take notes from content creator Fiza Manchanda. Keep your blush minimal, avoid flashy contours and choose a glossy lipstick. Perfect for a date night.

Run away from social media trends, but ‘in style’

If you are a black sheep and are too lazy to keep up with social media viral reels, then hop into your comfy pajamas, play Bebot on your speaker and ease out on your sofa. Video and confidence courtesy are owned by Tanvi Karekar.