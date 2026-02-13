Turn clutter into keepsakes: How and where Kolkatans are upcycling, donating, and repurposing old clothes

With fashion and lifestyle steadily steering towards sustainability, several communities and brands are making it easier for Kolkatans to upcycle and repurpose clothes and old materials that would otherwise end up in the bin. Here are a few initiatives that are helping give your ‘discarded’ items a new lease of life.

Freecycle Kolkata

Freecycle Kolkata is a Facebook group built on the simple idea of freecycling — passing on items you no longer need to someone who can use them, at no cost. To participate, post details of the item you wish to give away on the group. Whether it is old saris, chargers or homeware, include a brief description and mention the item’s condition. You can also specify a convenient pick-up location — say, Park Street.

Interested members typically respond in the same thread, sharing where they can collect the item. Once you agree on a time and place, you may exchange phone numbers if required. A quick in-person handover takes place later, and your discarded item begins a new life elsewhere.

Tri Crafts

Located at 2/1A Hindustan Park, Tri Crafts specialises in transforming old saris, kurtas and even gamchas into contemporary pieces such as tops, dupattas, kurtas, kaftans, potlis and scrunchies. The brand makes thoughtful use of fabric scraps, creates zero-waste pieces and even offers custom-made garments. Each design from Tri Crafts is an example of how everyday textiles can be reimagined into something distinctive, sustainable and wearable.

Suta’s sari upcycling initiative

Suta co-founder Sujata Biswas shared that the brand upcycles old saris into packaging bags and other products under an initiative called Suta Earth.

The process is simple: collect saris you no longer use and ensure each is at least 5.5 metres long. Pack and send them to Suta. Once received, the team assesses the fabric and emails you a discount coupon based on the material. They also confirm receipt of your parcel before processing the coupon.

The saris are then transformed into packaging bags and other goodies that carry Suta products to customers worldwide. To redeem the coupon, your order value must be at least double the discount amount. For instance, a Rs 150 coupon can be used on a minimum purchase of Rs 300. A single discount code is issued based on the total number of saris sent and can be used to purchase any number of products.

Vipasha’s memory quilts

Content creator Vipasha gives used garments a new meaning. For instance, turning baby clothes into memory quilts. Shipping across India and internationally, she helps families preserve precious moments in the form of handcrafted keepsakes. To order, customers can reach out to her on WhatsApp at 7717599833 and follow the instructions shared for sending the garments.

Zruri Hai

This app allows Kolkatans to sell their old clothes with ease. Once you schedule a pick-up, Zruri Hai agents collect the items directly from your doorstep. From ethnic and western wear to children’s clothing and winter garments, you can sell anything. Even bed sheets and curtains are accepted. What is better? There is no need to pre-sort your items as the pick-up partners take care of the segregation process. Good-quality pieces are refurbished or upcycled, wearable but unsellable garments are donated through NGOs, and unusable textiles are recycled responsibly, ensuring that nothing goes to waste.