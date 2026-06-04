Heatstroke in dogs and cats: Symptoms, prevention tips and signs to watch out for in summer

As summer hits its stride, heatstrokes are becoming a growing concern for pet parents. Unlike humans, dogs and cats have limited ways to cool themselves down, making them especially vulnerable during heatwaves. From excessive panting to dehydration and burnt paw pads, veterinarians warn that seemingly minor symptoms can quickly escalate into a serious medical emergency if ignored.

When does heat become dangerous for pets?

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One of the first signs that a pet is struggling with the heat is a change in behaviour. Excessive panting, unusual lethargy and a tendency to seek out cooler surfaces — such as bathroom floors, damp corners or tiled areas — often indicate that the animal is under heat stress.

“If you notice your pet spending more time on cool floors than usual, it may be trying to regulate its body temperature,” said Kolkata-based veterinarian Kaustav Basu.

Excessive panting is a red flag

Panting is normal, but persistent panting, despite being moved into a cooler room, should not be ignored.

He advised pet parents to monitor whether their pet continues panting even after being placed under a fan or in an air-conditioned room. If the tongue remains extended and the animal is unable to settle down, it could be an indication that heat stress is progressing towards heatstroke.

In severe cases, body temperatures can rise above 104°F, turning the situation into a medical emergency that requires immediate veterinary intervention.

Why shaving your pet may not help

A common misconception among pet parents is that shaving a dog's coat during summer will help keep it cool.

However, for breeds such as Shih Tzus, Lhasa Apsos and Pekingese dogs, the fur actually serves as insulation. The coat creates air pockets close to the skin, helping protect the animal from excessive external heat.

Instead of shaving the coat completely, veterinarians recommend trimming and regular grooming. Complete shaving may expose the skin to sunburn and other heat-related injuries.

Avoid walks during the hottest hours

Taking pets outdoors between 8am and 6pm can significantly increase the risk of heatstroke.

Besides direct exposure to sunlight, hot pavements can cause burns, blisters and irritation on paw pads. Early morning or late evening walks are safer options during the summer months.

Hydration is key

Dehydration often accompanies heat stress. Since pets cool themselves largely through panting and salivation, they lose fluids rapidly during hot weather.

Fresh drinking water should always be available. Experts-approved electrolyte solutions may also help maintain hydration levels. However, experts caution against giving glucose or sugar solutions unless specifically recommended, as they may sometimes worsen the situation.

Flat-faced breeds need extra attention

Brachycephalic breeds — pets with short muzzles and flattened faces — are among those most vulnerable to heatstroke.

Because of their narrow nasal passages, breeds such as Pugs, Bulldogs, Shih Tzus and Persian cats have greater difficulty regulating body temperature. Keeping them indoors, preferably in well-ventilated or air-conditioned spaces, is strongly advised during extreme heat.

Don’t ignore the warning signs

Heatstroke can develop rapidly, but it is often preceded by clear signals — excessive panting, lethargy, refusal to move, dehydration and a constant search for cooler surfaces.

Recognising these symptoms early and taking prompt action can make the difference between a temporary bout of heat stress and a life-threatening emergency.