After gaumutra, Gangajal-infused wet wipes make it to Kolkata’s rapid delivery cart

Besides sanitising, wet wipes can now also sanctify — at least that is what makers of new Gangajal-infused tissues, available at your doorsteps in Kolkata, claim.

Quick commerce has discovered its latest category crossover at the intersection of faith and convenience with Gangajal Wet Wipes listed on Blinkit by Hari Darshan.

The development comes weeks after gaumutra made its way into rapid delivery baskets in the city.

Listed under spiritual and religious needs, the wipes are priced at Rs 100 for a pack of 30 pulls, currently available at a discounted rate on the app.

Infused with Gangajal, the wipes are described as a ‘hygienic and spiritual cleaning solution’ for both home and temple use.

The product has already achieved bestseller status on Blinkit in Kolkata, boasting a 5-star rating from 143 buyers. On Wednesday morning, the listing showed a telling warning, ‘Only 1 left’, indicating that these sanctifying wipes in the city are selling out at a rapid pace.

According to the product listing, the “alcohol-free wipes are thick, durable and fast-drying, meant for cleaning idols, temple surfaces, wooden shelves and even hands. Anti-bacterial properties and a fresh scent add a practical layer to the promise of purity, while the compact pull-pack format keeps things fuss-free.”

Manufactured by Hari Darshan Sevashram Pvt Ltd in Uttar Pradesh, the wipes come with a 12-month shelf life and are positioned as a must-have for spiritual spaces.

In the age of instant delivery, even purity now comes in a pull-out sheet. And on Blinkit, the sacred is just a tap away.