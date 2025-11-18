‘Fresh and natural’ Gaumutra is now available on Blinkit, Instamart in Kolkata too

If you ever doubted that quick commerce in India now sells everything under the sun, including the Communist Manifesto as a Rakhi gift, here’s more proof.

Gaumutra, cow urine used for puja and purification rituals, is now available on apps like Blinkit and Instamart. All it takes is a tap and a few minutes of delivery time, and you have a bottle of it in your hands.

On Blinkit, a 200ml bottle by Gangajallife is priced at Rs 299 after a 25 per cent discount, described as a natural and pure product packed hygienically for puja use.

A smaller 50 ml bottle by ServDharm costs Rs 49 after a 10 per cent discount. The product pages give all details, noting its light yellow colour, its “soothing” aroma and its usefulness for everything from anointing idols to applying tilak.

One description even mentions that it is said to spread positive vibes when burned as incense or offered during prayers.

Instamart has its own entry with Oye Happy Gaumutra, inviting customers to purify their space and sanctify their surroundings. However, availability is patchy, depending on locality.

Peak convenience or peak capitalism? That depends on which wing you flutter. But what’s interesting is that quick commerce has officially entered the realm of divine delivery.