Five simple ways to reduce electricity bills and save on power use this summer

Kolkata is about to enter its peak summer period, and the temperature rise is pushing electricity consumption up.

Household electricity use is set for a sharp increase as air conditioners, air coolers, and pedestal fans run for longer hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chirodeep Bakli, chairperson of the School of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, much of this electricity is spent to remove heat that has already entered the house.

However, simple changes to daily habits and home maintenance can help keep homes cooler without breaking the bank.

Block heat from entering the house

Preventing heat from entering your home is one of the most effective ways to reduce electricity consumption.

“Direct sunlight through windows and poorly shaded walls can significantly raise indoor temperatures,” said Bakli. Measures like drawing curtains in peak afternoon hours, using reflective window films or adding plants and external shading can help reduce the heat indoors. This makes the cooling appliances work more efficiently.

Use fans and natural airflow smartly

The movement of air makes a big difference in how cool a room feels.

“Fans consume only a fraction of the electricity used by air conditioners, yet they can make a room feel several degrees cooler by improving air circulation,” Bakli explained.

Opening windows early in the morning or in the evening can help create cross ventilation, which allows cooler air to flow through the house. Turning on the fan along with the air conditioner can also help distribute cool air more effectively.

Maintain appliances regularly

Household appliances become less efficient when they are not maintained properly and resultantly overheat.

“Research in thermal management shows that keeping devices cooler improves both efficiency and lifespan,” explained Bakli.

Regular cleaning of air conditioner filters, ensuring enough ventilation space behind the refrigerator and not placing appliances in direct sunlight can help reduce unnecessary electricity consumption.

Plan electricity use during sunny hours

If you have rooftop solar power installed, planning energy use during the day can help reduce dependence on the power grid.

“Running energy-intensive appliances during sunny hours can significantly reduce reliance on grid electricity,” Bakli said. Activities such as washing clothes or pumping water can be scheduled during the day when solar energy generation is higher.

Reduce indoor heat sources

Bakli says that reducing electricity consumption during summer is not only about saving on bills.

“The idea is to manage heat more intelligently rather than constantly fighting it with electricity.”

Reducing unnecessary heat sources indoors, switching off appliances when not in use and improving insulation can help keep homes comfortable without increasing electricity consumption.