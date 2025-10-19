Jolly rangolis: Five quick and easy rangoli designs to try this Diwali, courtesy Instagram

Diwali isn’t just about lights — it’s also about fresh flowers and fragrant gulal brightening every corner of your house. Creating vibrant rangolis is a tradition for many as it adds a personal touch to the festive decor. From intricate mandalas to simple artwork, every kind of rangoli adds to the festive spirit and enhances the jovial ambience at home. My Kolkata rounds up five trending Instagram reels to spark your creativity.

Blend geometry, colour and floral motifs

A colour mandala adorning the entrance to your house is the perfect way to ring in the festive spirit this Diwali. Artist Sakshi Ingle shows how to create a picture-perfect rangoli design with geometrical and floral motifs, while also acing the art of colour coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compact, colourful and unconventional

Looking for a compact rangoli design that breaks away from the usual circular pattern? Take cues from Rangoli Nation’s vibrant creation, which incorporates a glowing diya and the feet of Goddess Lakshmi — all while keeping it minimal and space-efficient.

Flower petals or gulal? Why not both!

Artist Pooja shares tips on blending flower petals and gulal for a simple yet striking Diwali rangoli. It is quick and easy-to-make. You may also add diyas for an extra festive touch.

No time? Here’s a 10-minute fuss-free floral fix

A quick floral rangoli that does not require any prior markings or stencils is the perfect fuss-free fix this Diwali if you are pressed for time. It takes just 10 minutes to make and yet it enhances your Diwali decor manifold. Here's how artist Sonakshi Awana does it.

Step-by-step guide to a vibrant swastik rangoli

Artist Raji provides a step-by-step guide to creating a swastik rangoli design that is as colourful as it is easy. Join the dots, draw a glowing diya, fill the empty spaces with gulal of your favourite colour and your festive artwork is ready.