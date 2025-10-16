Make your home Pinterest-perfect this Diwali with these easy decor ideas

This Diwali, give your home a dreamy, Pinteresty aesthetic that is sustainable, handcrafted and photogenic. From stunning macramé torans to stringed fairy lights and paper lanterns, Pinterest boards are filled with ideas that are more about beauty in simplicity, rather than clutter in excess. Think colours that soothe your mind, textures that linger long after you take off the decorations and corners that demand endless reels for your Instagram feed. Here are six decor ideas from Pinterest to light up your time with friends and family.

Toran — Macrame, crochet or woollen

@Shilpa Sarvaiya/Pinterest

Torans have definitely made a comeback, but this time, with a boho twist. Pinterest is brimming with pictures of macramé torans featuring intricate knots, wooden beads and tassels that are perfect alternatives for artificial flower garlands. There’s a subtle charm in handmade decors on doorways, especially with torans that suit both modern and traditional interior designs. If you’re someone who wants the glam without going overboard, pairing your torans with mirror hangings or bells will do the trick.

Layered fairy lights

@Indian Beauty Room/Pinterest

Let’s face it — Diwali isn’t Diwali without fairy lights. But, it has been the norm for so long that now, we need some innovation. Hop onto Pinterest and you’ll find your feed filled with decor-lovers layering different types of lighting. Be it concealed LED strips and tea-light clusters or lanterns and hanging bulbs, this method will surely create that soft glow that soothes the eyes and warms the heart. Go for warm yellow tones instead of white lights to lean towards a more cosy atmosphere for your Instagram-worthy pictures.

Toran with pearl hanging

@Etsy/Pinterest

Think a toran decorated with pearls, florals or hanging latkans. This will be perfect if you have a knack for classic Indian decor for your home. Putting them up on your doorway will instantly add a festive charm and make your guests feel at home.

Dried marigold garlands

@The Marigold Gardens/Pinterest

Like the timeless marigold decorations but dread the mess they leave after your guests are gone? Worry not. Dried-flower garlands are here to save the day. This alternative to traditional room decor not only keeps the festive colour palette intact, but is also more sustainable and reusable. Adorn your windows, walls and mirrors with this Pinteresty decor for that vintage look. And pair them with brass or clay diyas for a rustic, organic vibe.

Paper lanterns

@Dreamora Decor/Pinterest

You can never go wrong with paper lanterns. From traditional patterns to innovative designs, these lights might be lightweight but they instantly add magic to your home. They are easy to make with handmade paper, and can be used again. Imagine entering a room with the glow of paper lanterns in the doorway and soft charm of fairy lights or LED candles inside. Sounds ethereal, doesn’t it?

Paper diyas

@DigitalDownload/Pinterest

Bored of the same-old diyas? Like paper lanterns, diyas made of paper might just become your go-to choice for every Diwali. These DIY items can be created with textured or recycled paper featuring various designs — be it petal motifs, lotus-shaped folds or ones that mimic the traditional clay diyas. Completely wax-free, paper diyas pair well with the warm glow of LED tea lights. If you’re someone with a heart for sustainability, add a touch of sparkle to your balconies or windowsills this Diwali with these customisable crafts.