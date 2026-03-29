Five fun ways to turn your Easter eggs into mini masterpieces, a la Instagram

It’s that time of the year when little, adorable, pastel-shaded and sparkly eggs are again ready to adorn the corners of our households.

Easter is not just about the bunny-shaped chocolates and long weekends, but also the time to hone our creativity and turn eggs into a canvas.

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But are you worried about how to decorate yours?

Don’t worry, we got you covered. From hand-painted patterns to marbled designs, here are five perfect reels from Instagram to help you get into the mood of Easter, creativity and tradition.

Egg on your nail paints

If you have sufficient nail paints sitting at your house, don’t wait — grab them all! Take a bowl of water, add a few drops of nail paint in the colours of your choice, and drop the egg in to see the magic unfold!

Give your Easter eggs a flowery elegance

Keep it low-key, avoid wastage, and don’t get yourself into too much of a fuss. If you have flower-printed tissue, cut out the flower patterns, stick them on the eggs with egg whites, and… voilà! You have the perfect garden decorating your Easter day!

Cut, paint and slay!

Give your Easter eggs a crafty twist this year! All you need are cardboards, paints of your choice, a Pinterest feed full of vibrant, adorable visuals, and a dash of patience. And just like that — you’re all set!

Resin art-inspired Easter egg decor

Pressed flowers are a beautiful way to bring out the vibrant look of Easter eggs. Step into your garden, gather all the tiny blooms, and turn your Easter minis into little bundles of joy. Pro tip: Avoid plucking them fresh from the trees!

Turn the eggs into a mini canvas this year

If you love to doodle and can’t resist a paintbrush and a blank sheet, why not give Easter eggs a try this year? Paint them however you like!