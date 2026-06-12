Getting your first ink? Five things tattoo artists want you to know beforehand

If you've made it past the stage of wondering whether you should get a tattoo, you're probably now asking the next big question: How do I make sure I don't regret my first one?

In our previous article, we explored the health conditions and risks that may make getting tattooed inadvisable. But for those who have cleared that first checkpoint and are ready to take the plunge, preparation goes far beyond picking a cool design on Pinterest.

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My Kolkata spoke to city-based tattoo artists Sid Thapa, founder of Calcutta Ink, and Dipjyoti Paul, who shared five essential things every first-timer should keep in mind.

Know what you really want

Picture source: Calcutta Ink

A tattoo doesn't have to carry a profound philosophical meaning. It can simply celebrate something you love — a piece of art, a favourite story, a cherished memory or even an aesthetic that resonates with you. The key is to choose something you'll still enjoy years down the line.

"A tattoo must align with your aesthetics, style and also occupation," said Thapa.

Paul adds that practicality is just as important as personal expression.

"Certain professions may have dress codes or restrictions, and some placements may affect comfort depending on your daily activities," he explained.

Find an artist whose style matches your vision

Dipjyoti Paul Sourced by the correspondent

Tattooing is an art form, and every artist has a unique specialty. Some excel at realism, while others are known for Japanese, fine-line, blackwork or traditional styles. Choosing an artist whose expertise matches your vision will almost always lead to a better result.

"Do your research. Ask for mock designs. Let the tattoo be an embodiment of who you are, not a scar you regret," said Thapa.

Paul believes technical skill alone is not enough.

"Tattooing is an extension of art. Understanding composition, anatomy, flow, balance and design principles separates an artist from someone who merely knows how to operate a machine. Strong artistic foundations are what create timeless tattoos," he said.

Research the studio — and the artist

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Don't let social media alone decide where you get inked. A beautifully edited Instagram post does not always reflect the quality of an artist's work. Read reviews, visit the studio if possible and study portfolios carefully.

Thapa advises paying special attention to healed tattoos, not just freshly completed ones.

"Fresh tattoos often look impressive because the ink is new and photographs may be edited. Healed work reveals the true quality of an artist's craftsmanship. Clients should always ask to see healed tattoos before making a decision," he said.

Never skip the consultation

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Even if you're planning a tiny, minimalistic design, a consultation is essential. A professional artist will discuss your idea, placement, size and how the tattoo will complement your body's anatomy rather than simply copying a reference image.

"Sometimes we even do mock placements or freehand sketches before finalising the artwork. And we are strict about that," said Paul.

The consultation is also your opportunity to ask questions, understand the process and ensure that both you and the artist are on the same page.

Prepare for aftercare

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Getting tattooed is only half the journey. The healing process requires equal commitment, and aftercare products and routines should be factored into your budget and schedule before your appointment.

Be prepared to follow your artist's instructions carefully, avoid shortcuts and give your skin the time it needs to heal properly.

As Thapa puts it, "A tattoo is not just an appointment, it is something you carry for life."