Oversized cup, grandmacore, hand fan: Decoding Gen Z’s on-point accessory game

Every generation has its quirks. If for millennials it’s infinity scarves or a moustache Snapchat filter, for GenZ it surely is everyday objects that scream personality! Utility? Debatable. But vibes? Ate. Here are five accessories that have achieved near-cult status on social media.

The emotional support stanley cups, and quirky sippers

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All pictures: ChatGPT

Not quite the college football trophy, Gen Zs now carry their first-hand impression with giant tumblers that follow people from the gym to the office or classrooms to a two-minute trip to your lawn. Hydration is important (of course), but so is matching your cup with your outfit.

Phone cover charms that double as gym equipment

Tiny plushies, beads, ribbons, anime figurines, dangling hearts or customised pictures of your pet cat — if your phone cover doesn’t flaunt any of these chimes, then what’s the point of carrying it around?

Crochet everything

Are you even ready to call yourself a Gen Z, if you are not into grandmacore? Crochet flowers, crochet bags, crochet hats, crochet keychains, and, quite possibly, crochet existential crises. Handmade is the trend as cottagecore is eternal.

The hand fan comeback nobody predicted

When life offers you a hot remark, fan them out! One part old-school elegance, one part surviving Indian summers. Brownie points? Do not forget to turn it on in the middle of a conversation — acing your main character energy!

Scrunchies and their extended cinematic universe

Hair accessories are now statement pieces with careers of their own — they are now being promoted as your next wrist accessory and one of your emotional supports! Velvet scrunchies, satin scrunchies, giant claw clips, ribbon bows, banana clips — don’t stop imagining.