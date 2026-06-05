Sleepmaxxing, soft living, parallel play and more: Decoding Gen Z’s quirkiest lifestyle trends

Once upon a time, people simply went to bed after a long day or wallowed in misery when life threw them a curveball. But where's the fun in that? Gen Z has mastered the art of surviving anxieties and everyday conundrums, and they do it with a lot of oomph!

This generation has turned coping mechanisms into a cultural phenomenon with trendy lifestyle trends that range from optimising sleep like it's a competitive sport to rewarding themselves with a Rs 200 iced coffee for answering emails. And the internet can't get enough of these. While some of these lifestyle practices are surprisingly wholesome, some are mildly alarming, but all of them are undeniably fascinating.

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Sleepmaxxing

All pictures: AI generated

Why just sleep when you can maximise it?

Sleepmaxxing is the art of perfecting the perfect night's sleep through blackout curtains, magnesium supplements, white-noise machines, mouth tape, silk pillowcases, eye masks and enough gadgets to make your bedtime routine look like a classified operation. For Gen Z, sleep isn't just a biological necessity — it's a wellness goal, a productivity hack and a status symbol rolled into one.

Micro Friendships

Friendships, but make them bite-sized.

These are short-lived, situational connections formed with people you regularly encounter — the gym buddy you only chat with between sets, the fellow commuter you nod at every morning, or the cafe barista who knows your order better than your family does.

Little Treat Culture

Because surviving daily life feels like a hard won battle.

‘Little treat’ culture revolves around rewarding yourself with tiny indulgences for accomplishing basic tasks. Finished an email? Cookie. Survived a meeting? Bubble tea. Got out of bed? Frankly, that's worth at least a croissant.

Dopamine Menus

A menu, but for your brain.

Instead of scrolling endlessly when bored, a dopamine menu is a curated list of activities that bring joy or comfort — listening to music, reading a thriller, curating a brilliantly colourful journal, baking, crocheting, taking a walk, calling a friend or watching cat videos. Think of it as emotional room service.

Soft Living

The anti-hustle manifesto.

Soft living rejects the ‘rise and grind’ and ‘burn out’ culture in favour of balance, rest and protecting one's peace. For its advocates, there's only one life to live — why sprint through it exhausted when there's no medal waiting at the end? Instead, soft living champions slowing down, setting boundaries and finding joy in the simple act of existing, rather than constantly achieving. Remember Doctor Faustus? Nothing comes of selling your soul to be the best.

Revenge Bedtime Procrastination

Me-time takes the trophy.

After a long day of work or responsibilities, people deliberately stay up scrolling, binge-watching or indulging in their favourite leisure activities despite being exhausted. The logic? "I deserve some me-time, no matter what!"

Doom Spending

Retail therapy meets existential dread.

Doom spending happens when people make impulsive purchases because the future feels uncertain or because they’ve had a bad day. If the economy is confusing, rent is expensive and the world seems chaotic, that expensive gadget and that designer dress can suddenly start looking like very valuable and well-thought investments.

Parallel Play

Together, but separately.

Borrowed from child psychology, parallel play describes adults spending time together while doing different things. One friend reads, another plays games, someone scrolls social media. No pressure to converse. Just vibes and mutual presence.

Underconsumption Core

Umm, a fancy term for sustainability?

Why buy a new T-shirt or lipstick when the ones you already own are doing the job just fine? Underconsumption core is Gen Z's rebellion against mindless shopping and the pressure to constantly keep up with trends. After all, most young people are perpetually broke, and there's nothing embarrassing about repeating outfits or reaching for the same trusty lipstick every day if it makes you look and feel great.

The trend encourages people to appreciate what they already have instead of treating every social media recommendation as a shopping mandate. Wear the T-shirt until it's threadbare. Finish the skincare product before buying another. Reuse, rewear and rediscover. In a world constantly urging you to spend, underconsumption core is a gentle reminder that a thing of beauty can indeed be a joy forever — and that your wallet deserves some peace too.

Loud Budgeting

Financial transparency is the new flex.

Instead of pretending they can afford everything, Gen Zs practising loud budgeting openly say, "No thanks, that's beyond my means." It's less embarrassing than debt and significantly cheaper than trying to impress strangers.

Monk Mode Productivity

Greetings, tunnel vision!

Gen Zs sometimes think of themselves as racehorses. This essentially refers to a period of intense focus during which distractions such as social media, streaming platforms, parties and endless group chats are ruthlessly cut off in pursuit of a specific goal. So, for a few days, weeks or even months, you become a productivity hermit minus the mountain cave. It’s you and your to-do lists against the world!

Job Ghosting

The workplace's favourite horror story.

Once associated with dating apps, ghosting has entered the job market. Candidates disappear after interviews, recruiters stop responding after promising updates and everyone collectively pretends emails don't exist.

Aura Farming

Main character energy, professionally curated.

Aura farming is the deliberate attempt to look effortlessly cool, mysterious or impressive in public or on online platforms. Whether it's a dramatic airport walk or a carefully timed Instagram story or an uber chic snap — the goal is simple: maximise vibes.