Where to sell or donate old clothes in Kolkata: Apps and platforms that make decluttering easy

Left behind with a pile of clothes after a wardrobe refresh? If these clothes are too good to be discarded, one can now choose from a range of online platforms that help sell, exchange or donate pre-loved garments in Kolkata. Whether you want to make some money or support a social cause, these services make the process convenient from the comfort of your doorstep.

FreeUp App

FreeUp is one of India's most popular platforms for buying and selling pre-owned clothes, accessories and household goods. You can upload photographs of clothing, accessories and footwear through the app, set a price and connect with interested buyers. The platform is particularly useful for branded clothes, ethnic wear and festive outfits that are still in good condition. Once a sale is confirmed, the item can be shipped directly to the buyer through the app's process.

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NoKasa

NoKasa is a resale marketplace that focusses on giving unused items a second life. After creating an account, users can list clothes and other household goods with descriptions and images. If you are looking forward to make decluttering simple while encouraging sustainable consumption, this can be a useful option.

Zruri Hai App

Zruri Hai is another app one can explore to sell pre-owned items, including clothing, through a simple online process. Just upload product details, communicate with buyers and complete the transaction through the platform.

Share At Door Step

For those who would rather donate than sell, Share At Door Step offers a hassle-free solution. The organisation collects clothes and other usable items from donors and channels them towards people and communities in need. All you have to do is schedule a pickup online and just pay the delivery charge. A pickup is arranged by the website and a delivery person picks up the parcel. It is then delivered to the nearest listed NGO.

Respun

Respun accepts used clothing and textiles, transforming them into something totally new. From household decor to bags — this platform is a great option for people who want their old garments to contribute to a more environmentally conscious fashion ecosystem.