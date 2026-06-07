From matcha to meetings, the viral Jutsu trend is summoning everyone and everything

Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto’s hand signs are nothing that should be taken lightly — ask any anime fan! From amplifying cursed energy to blinding vows, these hand signs have now found a new utility — summoning items.

Well, Instagram’s new obsession with the Jutsu trend is taking a new arc — where content creators are performing dramatic hand signs, and then, through quick edits and camera cuts, are ‘magically summoning’ food, drinks, laptops and even pain-relief sprays.

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Forget curses, I’ve got priorities. Matcha first, dim sums next!

Content creator Naisargo Modi has found a new way to celebrate her cafe hopping with her girlfriends by summoning everything that is mouth-watering. Why not try it next time with your glass of fresh matcha?

Konichiwa! Mera name Rinchen hain

Popular Kolkata content creator Rinchen Wangdi Bhutia has also joined the viral Jutsu trend, where he delighted his followers with a few dramatic hand gestures — presenting plates of delicacies from his kitchen.

Artists know how to follow a trend better

If you’re an artist always looking for new ways to present your work, the viral Jutsu trend might be your next creative experiment. Content creator Vidhi Shah put her own spin on the trend, and the result was nothing short of a slay.

Office meetings can wait; corporate-coded ‘domain expansion’ should not

The corporate version of the Jutsu trend is here, as we can see in Sumera Mirza’s reel, where she, along with her colleagues, theatrically conjure up everything that powers the workday — laptops, coffee mugs, headphones and their work besties.

When the Jutsu backfired!

Adulting can be tough — so if you are planning to slay extra by performing hand gestures Gojo-style to summon delicacies, then think again. Content creator Charu Jain gave a hilarious spin to the trend — that ended up with her summoning a pain relief spray instead of snacks!