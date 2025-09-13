Evolutionary or revolutionary? Kolkata users react to iPhone 17’s India-made debut

Apple’s September 9 launch of the iPhone 17 and its variants—the Pro, Pro Max, and the new Air — has sparked excitement and debate among smartphone users in Kolkata and beyond. The line-up comes powered with the cutting-edge A19 Pro chip, brighter ProMotion displays, and a much-talked-about 48MP main camera.

A key highlight is the decision to debut production in India, with Bengaluru’s factory employing around 25,000 workers. Yet, while the devices boast longer battery life, scratch-resistant ceramic shields, and a doubled base storage of 256GB, many seasoned iPhone users are weighing whether the upgrades justify the price tag.

Waiting it out

For Srishti Dasgupta, instructional designer at Cognizant, the iPhone 17 doesn’t feel compelling enough. “Apart from the new design, the A-19 Pro chip, and enhancement of the camera features for the Pro models, there’s nothing much to look forward to. Since I bought the iPhone 16 Pro last Diwali and I love taking photos, I don’t feel I’m missing out on anything,” she said. Still, she praised Apple’s India-first production move as “a positive step” and welcomed the 256GB base storage.

Anuvab Chattopadhyay, partner at Write Turn Services, struck a similar note of patience. Calling the 17 “a biggie” for its promised all-day battery life and elimination of screen rotation for selfies, he said, “The 17 is a transition point type of phone and the results of AI-driven innovation will only be visible in 2-3 years. Since I’m on the 16, I’ll wait.”

Divided over design

Not everyone is thrilled with the look. Sourobir Sirkar, a third-year student at St. Xavier’s College, felt conflicted. “The design isn’t really my cup of tea – it feels bulkier and not as sleek as I would’ve hoped. That being said, the hardware and software upgrades are impressive. The new A19 chip makes everything faster, the 48MP main lens with telephoto really enhances photography, and the battery boost is a relief for heavy users like me,” he said.

Sirkar also applauded 17’s additions such as Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and tighter security. “While the design isn’t something I personally like, the performance and features definitely make the iPhone 17 a worthy upgrade from the 15,” he added.

Incremental, but strong

Some see the 17 as more evolutionary than revolutionary. Sraboni Ray Ganguly, Dean of Management Studies at Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management, listed features she admired: “The ProMotion screen on the non-Pro model, 48MP camera, 256GB base storage, scratch resistance because of ceramic shield, and maybe the slimmest model yet.” Still, she admitted, “As of now I’m not going to shift from iPhone 16.”

A win for creators

For Koninika De, a food vlogger, the iPhone 17 feels like it was designed with her in mind. “The brighter ProMotion display and the improved Center Stage front camera feel like thoughtful updates that address how we use our devices today. And with the battery finally catching up to the demands of long filming days, this feels less like a significant update and more like a creator-focussed release,” she said.

Confirming she will upgrade, De added, “My phone isn’t just a gadget — it’s my camera, my editing station, and my constant travel companion. The upgrades directly support that workflow, so upgrading feels like a smart investment rather than a luxury.”

Trusting the ecosystem

Long-time Apple loyalist Shamayita Chakraborty, a media worker, explained her odd-number habit: “I’ve always been an odd-number generation user — 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 15. Naturally, I’ll go for the 17, but I won’t pre-book. I’ll wait, maybe get it as a Christmas gift.”

For her, the decision is about trust as much as features. “With the rise of spyware and digital identity theft, the iPhone 17’s new memory integrity enforcement gives me peace of mind. I may not know the technicalities, but I’ve always felt safer on an iPhone than Android. Security is one of the main reasons I’ve stuck with Apple all these years.”

As these reactions to the 17 show, a split has emerged. For creators and those seeking advanced security, the new model feels like a smart leap forward. For users happy with the iPhone 16, the changes seem incremental. With India now at the centre of production and Apple refining its ecosystem, the iPhone 17 may not be a must-have for everyone — but it reinforces Apple’s allure.