Camera superpowers to long-lasting battery: What users want from the built-in-India iPhone 17

On September 9, Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 with a landmark shift: it will be the first time all four iPhone 17 variants will be manufactured in India at the new Devanahalli plant near Bengaluru. For Apple, this is more than just a supply chain shift. It signals the company’s growing bet on India — not only as a production hub, but as one of the fastest-growing premium smartphone markets.

Yet, for millions of Indian users, the bigger question is not where the iPhone is made, but whether they should buy one. After years of incremental updates and soaring prices, Apple is under pressure to prove that the iPhone 17 is more than just another routine annual refresh.

‘AI or bust’ – The expert view

Smartphones today are defined less by hardware and more by software and artificial intelligence. Consumer tech expert Ashwin Rajagopalan believes this is where Apple faces its toughest battle.

“Just like every other space, it’s now about AI and how smart your phone can actually be in day-to-day life,” he says. “Apple, at this point, seems to have lost a bit of its advantage. Google’s Pixel has already gone all-in on practical AI features, while Apple’s Apple Intelligence hasn’t really lived up to the hype.”

Rajagopalan argues that the iPhone 17 must deliver genuinely useful AI — a smarter Siri, predictive features, and seamless user assistance. “The wow factor now lies in software and intelligence, not just top-line hardware,” he adds.

Indian users want practical fixes

For Apple loyalists, expectations are around day-to-day practicality. Sraboni Ray Ganguly, dean of Management Studies at Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management, who runs her entire digital ecosystem on Apple products, has a clear wishlist.

“Better battery and dual SIM — or at least eSIM support — are musts,” she says. She also points to the need for Siri in Indian languages, reduced iCloud charges, and even integration with Digilocker as part of iPhone’s core safety features.

At the same time, she warns against Apple losing its aspirational sheen. “If the product becomes cheaper due to Indian manufacturing, it might lose its premium vibe,” she notes, reflecting the delicate balance Apple must strike in this market — affordable enough to expand its base, and exclusive enough to stay desirable.

Creators push for camera superpowers

India’s booming content creator economy makes the iPhone’s camera one of its most scrutinised features. Soham Sinha, known online as Kolkata Delites, has upgraded through three iPhones in four years and currently shoots with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He praises the natural colour tones and editing ease, but says the iPhone still has blind spots.

“AI tracking for faces, hands, or gestures would take the camera to the next level,” he says. Autofocus slips, he argues, force manual corrections that slow down filming. He also wants log shooting formats for colour grading, smoother intermediate zoom levels, and a stronger front-facing camera.

Then there’s the heating issue: “When we’re filming outdoors in Kolkata, the phone heats up fast. A cooling system for camera-heavy usage would really help creators like us.”

‘No innovation. No reason to upgrade’

Beyond creators and loyalists, ordinary users sounded more jaded. Many complained of being “stuck in the Apple ecosystem” with costly accessories, restrictive compatibility, and an upgrade cycle that feels forced.

A user who wished not to be named but has been using Apple products since 2009 put it bluntly: “Compared to Samsung or Chinese phones, Apple just improves the camera and chip. No innovation. No reason to upgrade.”

He also accused Apple of ‘planned obsolescence’ through updates that slow older devices and discourage repair. Combined with longer replacement cycles, the shine of the annual September launch has dulled. Rivals, meanwhile, are experimenting with foldables, larger batteries, and more groundbreaking features — even if not all of them stick.

Can the iPhone 17 change the script?

The voices converge on one theme: incrementalism is no longer enough.

For Rajagopalan, the future is about AI leadership. For Ganguly, it’s about regional relevance and affordability. For Sinha, it’s professional-grade cameras without overheating. For the average Indian user, it’s about being convinced that an upgrade is worth the cost.

Apple’s challenge is to stitch these threads together into a device that feels not just premium, but essential. Its India story may be about production and pricing, but its global story is about innovation and relevance.