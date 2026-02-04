As seasonal flu grips Kolkata, doctors recommend dos and don’ts to keep children healthy

The shift from cool and breezy winters to warmer days has led to a spike in viral infections, particularly among school-going children, in Kolkata.

With schools reopening, air quality changing and temperatures climbing, doctors across the city say children are entering a vulnerable window for seasonal illnesses, with runny noses, lingering coughs and restless nights adding up to the woes.

Pulmonologist Dr Beauty Biswas of CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, says the transition period often triggers conditions that are mistaken for ordinary infections.

“As we move from cooler months into warmer weather, children become particularly vulnerable to season-change illnesses such as allergies, recurrent colds, cough, and breathing difficulties,” she says.

“Fluctuating temperatures, rising air pollution, and increased exposure to allergens can irritate young airways and trigger allergic symptoms that are often mistaken for routine infections,” Biswas adds.

She explains that repeated allergic inflammation in early years can have long-term consequences if left unaddressed. “Persistent symptoms such as frequent sneezing, nasal congestion, chronic cough, wheezing, or disturbed sleep should not be ignored, as repeated allergic inflammation in childhood can impact lung development and increase the risk of asthma later in life.”

Early identification and timely care are crucial, she adds. “With a growing number of children affected by allergies, specialised care that focuses on identifying triggers and personalised treatment plays an important role in protecting lung health.”

CMRI recently introduced a dedicated Allergy Clinic to support early diagnosis.

Shared spaces and virus exposure

Paediatrician Dr Ruchi Golash of CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, says the reopening of schools during rising temperatures creates the perfect environment for the spread of viral infections. “Re-opening of schools along with a rise in temperature will bring many viral infections. Every year this time influenza virus, adenovirus and several other respiratory viruses cause illness in children,” she says. “These are almost always airborne droplet spread infections.”

Prevention, Golash stresses, begins with simple everyday habits. “The best way to protect children would be to encourage the use of masks when travelling to and from school. Stringent handwashing and avoidance of crowded spaces are important.”

She also cautions families with infants at home. “Younger siblings of below school going age need greater protection from their older siblings who can get infections from school and transmit it to them.”

Golash adds that clothing and nutrition matter during unpredictable weather. “Make sure your children remain clothed in adequate warm clothing and protect them from very cold winds. Keep them well hydrated and encourage them to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.”

Vaccination remains a key shield, according to Golash. “Make sure they have received their flu jabs to protect them against influenza virus. Do not send ill children to school. Keeping them at home will prevent outbreaks of diseases.”

Pollution, air quality and importance of facemask

For families in Kolkata, air quality has become part of daily health planning. Dr M.S. Purkait, medical superintendent at Techno India DAMA Hospital, points to the double burden of climate and pollution. “The transition from cold to hot temperature is a time when viruses abound. Added to this is atmospheric pollution caused by automobile and industrial exhaust.”

Purkait advises vigilance, especially for school-going children and the elderly. “It is prudent to take adequate protection. Use of protective face mask is advised. Hand hygiene is also to be practiced. Avoid crowded, smoky and polluted places.”

He urges parents to track air quality updates. “Parents are advised to keep a watch on air quality index and if required keep the child indoors.” In some homes, he says, air purifiers can help while children with dust or smog allergies continue regular medication. “Proper hydration and a healthy diet is important.”

Building immunity

Dr Shubhadeep Das, senior consultant and clinical lead at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, says seasonal shifts weaken airway defences. “Seasonal transitions often increase viral infections due to fluctuations in temperature and humidity, which affect airway defences and immunity,” he explains.

Das advises parents to focus on immunity through routine. “Regular hand hygiene, adequate hydration, and a nutritious diet rich in proteins, fruits, and vegetables support immune function. Children should avoid sudden exposure to heat or cold and be dressed in breathable layers.”

Sleep and vaccination schedules should be taken seriously. “Ensuring good sleep, limiting exposure to crowded indoor spaces when children are unwell, and keeping vaccinations up to date are essential.”

He warns that certain signs need medical attention. “Any persistent fever, cough, fast breathing, or poor feeding warrants early medical evaluation to prevent complications.”

As Kolkata prepares for another long warm season, doctors agree that small daily precautions can prevent bigger health worries. For parents, the message is simple: Stay alert, stay consistent and do not ignore lingering symptoms.