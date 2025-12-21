Chic, cosy, camera-ready: Instagram-approved winter looks to steal the show this Christmas

With just four days to go until Christmas, Instagram is brimming with reels showcasing festive, picture-perfect outfit ideas. From sequins and snug knits to vest jackets and trench coats, My Kolkata rounds up elegant ways to dress in the run-up to Christmas.

Chic, sparkly and snug: The sequined skirt and sweater edition

It’s the time to shine brighter than the embellishments on your silver-spangled Christmas tree. Opt for a sequined skirt in festive red or classic white, paired with a cosy cable-knit sweater or a sleek turtleneck in a shade that complements it. Finish the look with heels. Take style cues from fashion influencer Jhanvi Bhatia.

Why choose one X-massy colour when you can style the entire festive palette?

Who says you have to choose between red, white or green when content creator Mia shows how to slay all three at once? Start with a white dress featuring puffed sleeves and a collar. Layer it with a red or maroon blazer or wear it under a sleeveless co-ord set in reddish hues. Finish the look with a green scarf. Stockings and knee-high boots will perfectly balance the ensemble.

Snowflakes, marshmallows and a white Christmas

In a season filled with snowflakes, hot chocolate, reindeer-drawn sledges and Santa Claus, twirl into the festivities in the Pantone Colour of the Year — Cloud Dancer. Take cues from content creator Nidhi Poonacha, who embraces the serene, billowy white that feels perfect for quiet reflection as the year gently draws to a close.

Winter outfits should look camera-ready even when you’re not!

Men, gear up to serve photoshoot vibes in woollen vest jackets styled over formal shirts and loose-fit trousers. Think green button-ups paired with white shirts and grey trousers, or opt for a sleek monochrome look with a darker grey cardigan worn atop light grey pants. Leather jackets and long trench coats in black, brown or olive green work just as well. Complete the look with loafers for a carefree yet sophisticated finish. Take inspiration from fashion influencer Aituar.

The art of styling a scarf or pure witchcraft?

Give your outfit an instant upgrade with these unique scarf-tying techniques that scream high-fashion. Think of a fluffy, blush pink bow or a red cape. Content creator Gunjan Thakur does not stop there. She teaches you how to tie the scarf like a head wrap or coil it around the neck in an elegant way.